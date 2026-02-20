FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

BJP to launch 'Parivartan Yatra' in West Bengal ahead assembly polls

Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing to build momentum against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal through a statewide outreach campaign titled "Parivartan Yatras".

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Feb 20, 2026, 12:09 AM IST

Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing to build momentum against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal through a statewide outreach campaign titled "Parivartan Yatras". According to a top BJP source, the Parivartan Yatras will begin on March 1, launching simultaneously from nine different locations across West Bengal. 

The yatras will travel through multiple districts and assembly constituencies with the objective of strengthening grassroots presence and directly engaging with voters.At the conclusion of the yatras, a mega public rally will be organised in West Bengal, which will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Party leaders believe the rally will serve as a major show of strength and energise party workers ahead of the elections.

Senior leaders are expected to participate in different phases of the yatras, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, among other senior leaders and party functionaries.Having secured 77 seats in the 2021 Assembly elections, the BJP is preparing a more structured and aggressive strategy this time. 

The party is focusing on micro-management, strengthening booth-level structures, and deploying the "Pravasi Karyakarta" model to ensure organisational presence in every constituency.The BJP aims to reshape the political narrative by highlighting issues such as law and order, women's safety, corruption, employment, and industrial development. Party leaders describe the yatras as not merely political events but a large-scale public outreach effort intended to understand people's concerns and present an alternative governance vision.

Political observers believe the Parivartan Yatras could intensify the electoral atmosphere in the state and sharpen political competition in the months leading up to the polls. Party workers across the state have begun preparations, viewing the campaign as a crucial step toward building momentum ahead of the Assembly elections. 
 


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

