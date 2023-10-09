Headlines

'Gaza will be under complete siege': Israeli Defence Minister after Hamas attack

India

'BJP to get record victory this time': CM Shivraj Chouhan shows confidence ahead of MP assembly polls 2023

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan urged people to actively participate in the polling process saying that through the polls only, people will choose their next government which will form the future of Madhya Pradesh.

Latest News

ANI

Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 07:59 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, ahead of upcoming elections in the state, said on Monday that the election is the biggest festival of democracy and urged people to actively participate in the polling process. "I thank the Election Commission. The election is the biggest festival of democracy," said Chouhan.

He also urged people to actively participate in the polling process saying that through the polls only, people will choose their next government which will form the future of Madhya Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh has always been a state which has held high moral standards so we expect that a similar atmosphere will be maintained by all political parties during the elections, he added.

"Political rivalry has its own place but decorum should be maintained in elections by all the political parties," said Chouhan. The MP CM further said, "BJP is all set for elections, we have dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he resides in the heart of Madhya Pradesh and its citizens."

We also have guidance from the National Party President JP Nadda and our Home Minster Amit Shah, he added. "All party workers are in the field with full dedication and I am certain that BJP will get its record victory this time," said Chouhan. During the day, the MP CM also came down heavily on the Congress party saying that there is infighting in the Congress.

Taking a dig at Congress, CM Chouhan told ANI, "They (Congress) have not even announced their candidates yet. There is infighting in Congress. Our 79 candidates are on the ground, the rest of them will also be announced. Where is the Congress party's list? Why are they delaying it so much? The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ready."

