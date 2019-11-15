Headlines

BJP to conduct countrywide protests against Rahul Gandhi's 'false' Rafale claims on November 16

After the Supreme Court verdict, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for "lying" about the Rafale deal.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 15, 2019, 03:38 PM IST

After the Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed Rafale review petitions against its December 14, 2018 judgement, the Bharatiya Janata Party said on Friday that it will hold protests against the Congress party, and its leader Rahul Gandhi on November 16 for making false claims about the deal.

The ANI reported that the BJP leaders and functionaries will hold protests outside the Congress party offices against the party's 'false' allegation of corruption in the Rafale deal by the NDA government.

The Supreme Court on Thursday also cautioned Rahul Gandhi to be careful in the future after it closed a contempt plea filed by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi for Rahul Gandhi's 'chowkidar chor hai' remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rafale case.

After the Supreme Court verdict, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for "lying" about the Rafale deal.

"Earlier he (Rahul Gandhi) created furore saying that PM Modi gave the deal to Reliance, then Dassault said that decision is taken by them not the Indian government," Prasad said.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also weighed in on the issue, saying that Congress maligned PM Modi's reputation and demanded an apology.

A bench comprising of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph delivered the verdict on the review petitions. Earlier on May 10, the Supreme Court had reserved its judgment on the review petitions.

The review petitions which includes those filed by former BJP leaders and Union ministers Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie, and activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan, were against the SC's ruling in December 2018 dismissing pleas demanding a probe into the alleged wrongdoing by the BJP government in the signing of the deal with the French firm Dassault Aviation.

The Rs 59,000 crore Rafale deal sparked controversy, with opposition parties especially the Congress alleging foul-play by the NDA government in procuring the Rafale jets. Many Congress leaders raised questions against the BJP government over the escalated pricing of the jets, and the reduced number of jets from the previous deal of 136 jets decided upon by the UPA government in 2012. 

