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BJP to celebrate PM Modi’s 25 years in public service: From blood donation to community service, here's what’s planned

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi completes 25 years in public service, the BJP is set to launch a nationwide 'Seva Sankalp Mahotsav'. Know more about the programmes that will be organised in the event.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 18, 2026, 07:50 PM IST

BJP to celebrate PM Modi’s 25 years in public service: From blood donation to community service, here's what’s planned
BJP plans nationwide celebrations for Modi’s 25-year milestone. (AI-Generated)
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World's biggest political party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing to celebrate the world's most popular leader Narendra Modi's 25 years in public service on October 7, 2026. The mega nationwide campaign is named 'Seva Sankalp Mahotsav', which will commence on September 7 and include a series of programmes for the next 15 days.

 

BJP's national general secretary Vinod Tawde has been entrusted with the responsibility of serving as the national convenor of the campaign, which will highlight Narendra Modi's political journey from becoming Gujarat Chief Minister in 2001 to serving as Prime Minister since 2014.

 

What programmes has BJP planned for 'Seva Sankalp Mahotsav'?

 

The BJP has planned a mix of service-oriented programmes, which will focus on seva, good governance, development, and Antyodaya.

 

Cleanliness drives - The party workers will organise cleanliness campaigns across the country.

 

Blood donation camps - As a social service, blood donation drives will be held at various locations.

 

Tree plantation drives - Plantation programmes will be organised as part of the campaign's environmental initiatives.

 

Health camps - Medical and health camps will be held to promote community welfare.

 

Welfare scheme camps - Camps to spread awareness about the Centre's welfare schemes will also be organised, which will help people understand the benefits and access them by applying for them.

 

Intellectuals' conferences - Several conferences are scheduled to be conducted, which will focus on themes such as good governance and development.

 

'25 Years of Narendra Modi' exhibitions' - Exhibitions will be held to showcase major milestones from PM Modi's political journey in public service.

 

Apart from these, a seven-member team including a state government minister, an organisational general secretary and five other leaders will oversee the implementation of the campaign at the state level.

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