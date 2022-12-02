BJP tasks ex-Congress leaders with key roles: Shergill is new spokesperson, Captain and Jakhar in national executive

Jaiveer Shergill, Captain Amarinder Singh, Sunil Jakhar (File Photos)

The BJP Friday appointed ex-Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh and Sunil Jakhar as well as its former Uttar Pradesh president Swatantra Dev Singh as members of its national executive. It also appointed former Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill its national spokesperson, the party said in a statement.

Madan Kaushik, Vishnu Deo Sai, its former presidents of Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh respectively, Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, Manoranjan Kalia and Amanjot Kaur Ramoowalia, all three from Punjab, have been made special invitees to the national executive, it added.

Shergill had quit the Congress three months ago while launchcing scathing attacks on the Gandhis, questioning the decision making and functioning of the party high command. Similarly, Captain Amarinder Singh had quit the Congress just months ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls earlier this year. He, too, had made blasting allegations on the party leadership and later joined hands with the BJP, while launching his own party. Sunil Jakhar quit the party in May.

Shergill had said that the "vision of the party's decision-makers is no longer in sync" with the aspirations of the youth and that sycophancy was "eating the Congress like "termites". He had also alleged that the Gandhis kept denying him a meeting for over a year. His resignation was the third in August after two veterans, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma, quit party posts in their home states.

Other than the poll debacles and infighting within its state units, the Congress has been struggling with the unending mass exodus of leaders, particularly young ones which started with Jyotiraditya Scindia quitting the Grand Old Party in 2020 to join hands with the BJP. It was followed by Jitin Prasada, Kapil Sibal, Ashwani Kumar and RPN Singh. While Scindia is a Union minister now, Prasada holds a ministry in the UP cabinet.