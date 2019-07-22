'BJP talk of Hindu religion and then try to collect income tax': Mamata flays BJP for IT notice to Durga Puja organisers

Headlines

Swiggy Genie delivery partner flees with Rs 82,999 Apple Watch; here's what happened

Kedarnath Temple bans use of mobile phones, videography, photography; check details

Wimbledon Men's Final: Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic to win maiden Wimbledon title

From torn shoulder to cracked ribs, injuries Tom Cruise suffered during Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

Mukesh Ambani's firm earns Rs 69,990 crore in just 5 days ahead of Rs 1,50,000 crore move

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Swiggy Genie delivery partner flees with Rs 82,999 Apple Watch; here's what happened

Rohit Sharma shares amusing 'Anarkali' pic; wife Ritika Sajdeh's response takes the internet by storm

This 'adult star' has also excelled as a tennis player, did wonders at the age of 15

Weight loss diet: 8 high-protein breakfast options

Virat Kohli's Dressing Room Secrets

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

Amarnath Yatra 2023 | Maharashtra Bus Accident | Monsoon Session of Parliament | News Wrap, July 1

Vicky Kaushal gets a hug from Salman Khan after getting 'bulldozed' by his security at IIFA 2023

Indians Vs Khalistanis | Record rainfall | Bengal Panchayat Election Death Toll | News Wrap, July 9

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

From torn shoulder to cracked ribs, injuries Tom Cruise suffered during Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

Karan Johar's kids Yash, Roohi roast director as they reject Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's What Jhumka for this song

HomeIndia

India

'BJP talk of Hindu religion and then try to collect income tax': Mamata flays BJP for IT notice to Durga Puja organisers

Mamata Banerjee argued that the 'puja committees' must not be put under the income tax net.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 22, 2019, 09:48 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday lashed out at the BJP-led central government for tax notice issued to the Durga Puja Committees Forum, an apex body of the worship organisers in the state.

She argued that the 'puja committees' must not be put under the income tax net.

Accusing the BJP of doing politics in the name of Hindu religion during elections, the chief minister rued that the same people were seeking to tax Durga Puja organisers after the polling.

"During the elections, they (the BJP) talk of the Hindu religion and then they try to collect income tax from organisers of the Durga Puja, the greatest festival of the Hindus. This is not right," said Banerjee.

The BJP is perceived in the state to be trying to gain control of the well-known Durga Puja committees in a bid to reach out to more people.

The income tax notice to the Durga Puja Committees Forum was reportedly sent last week.

The chief minister argued the puja committees in the state organise Durga Puja with donations from the common people and the sponsors, and accordingly, cannot be brought under the income tax net.

She said the festival is a social function and not a commercial one while the government too has some social obligations.

"The Durga Puja committees collect donations from common people and also seek sponsors to organise the 'pujas'. They don't do it from their earnings. So, where is the question of filing IT returns?" she asked.

"I condemn this attitude of the Centre to bring puja committees under the income tax net. This is an insult to the pujas. This is not a commercial function but a social one and the government has social obligations. We have a social compulsion towards the society," said Banerjee.

The Forum, which comprises Durga Puja committees, has been asked by the Income Tax department to file returns on its expenses during the festival.

"The Durga Puja committees also generate thousands of employment opportunities during this time. I feel so bad the manner in which they are being harassed by the IT Department. I feel devastated," said the chief minister.
 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi flood update: Yamuna water level slowly recedes, but concerns remain amid rain forecast

Marina Diamandis diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome; know all about the condition

Delhi flood: CM Kejriwal announces special camps for those who lost Aadhaar and other documents in Yamuna

Delhi flooded despite no rain in last 4 days, reasons could be...

Meet Deepti Salgaocar, Mukesh Ambani's sister, vice-chairperson of Sunaparanta, she lives in Goa

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

IRCTC Tour Package: Discover beauty of Ooty on a budget, check price details

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE