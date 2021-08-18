BJP supporter builds PM Modi's temple in Pune, people gather to worship

India is a country of believers. Here, you will find temples built for film actors, politicians and many other celebrities. Now a BJP supporter living in Maharashtra has built a temple of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As per reports, 37-year-old BJP worker Mayur Munde lives in Pune. He has built a temple of PM Narendra Modi in his premises situated on the side of the road in the Aundh area of ​​the city. The statue of PM Modi has been installed in this temple with an area of ​​about 6 feet x 2.5 feet x 7.5 feet.

Journalist Ali Sheikh, tweeting pictures of PM Modi's temple, said that Mayur Munde spent Rs 1.5 lakh to complete this work. It took about 6 months to build this temple. Munde inaugurated the temple on this Independence Day. Now the people from nearby areas are also reaching this temple to worship PM Modi.

A real estate businessman by profession, Munde said, "After becoming the PM, Modi ji has done a lot of development work. He has successfully dealt with issues like abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, paving the way for Ram Mandir temple and triple talaq."

He added, "I thought that there should be a temple for the person who built the Ram temple in Ayodhya. That's why I decided to build PM Modi's temple in my premises."

He said that the Prime Minister's statue and the red marble used in the temple were brought from Jaipur. Its total expenditure was about 1.6 lakh rupees. To protect the statue, thick glass has been installed around it. A poem dedicated to him has also been displayed next to the statue of PM Modi.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress and NCP have criticized PM Modi's temple, calling it bigotry. Party's state spokesperson Anant Gadgil said, "This is the height of bigotry. On one hand, BJP is removing the names of former prime ministers from government schemes. On the other hand, its workers are building the temples of their leaders (Narendra Modi Temple).

NCP city president Prashant Jagtap said, "Doing so can definitely be loyalty to any leader. But in a city like Pune, such an act of any person will not be tolerated."