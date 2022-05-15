BJP state government will buy all rice, end Muslim quota: HM Amit Shah in Telangana

Pic Courtesy: IANS

Union Home Minister Amit Shah sounded out the election bugle in the state of Telangana on Saturday. He said if a BJP government comes to power in the state, it would purchase the entire quantum of rise that the farmers produce. Shah further said that a BJP government would scrap all minorities reservations on the grounds of religion and increase quota for SCs, STs and other backward classes.

Speaking at a public meeting in the outskirts of Hyderabad, Shah said that paddy procurement was the responsibility of the state government and that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao led government had failed to do so. He went on to say that the TRS government in Telangana was trying to divert blame from itself by blaming the Centre.

“If you cannot do this, then resign. The BJP will take charge and the BJP government in the state will buy every single kilo of boiled rice from the farmers in the state,” Shah hit out at KCR, reported Deccan Chronicle.

On quotas, Shah said that quotas for Muslims and other religious minorities had negatively impacted groups that are socially-backward including OBCs, SCs and STs. Saying that a BJP government would scrap Muslim and other religion-based reservations in the state, Shah claimed that the move will prove beneficial for the groups due to opportunities that will become available.

Shah’s rally in Hyderabad brings the second phase of Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s Praja Sangrama Yatra to an end.

