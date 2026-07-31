BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla resigns from party: Report

Poonawalla has reportedly submitted his resignation to the BJP leadership; an official announcement is awaited.

According to a report, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has resigned from the party. According to CNN-News18 sources, he has submitted his resignation letter to the BJP's senior leadership, citing personal reasons.

The report added that an official statement regarding his resignation is expected to be issued soon. However, neither the BJP nor Poonawalla has publicly confirmed the development so far.

Shehzad Poonawalla has been one of the BJP's most prominent spokespersons and is known for regularly representing the party in television debates. He has also been a vocal supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has actively defended the party on political issues.

The reported resignation comes as a surprise, and further details are expected once the party issues an official statement.