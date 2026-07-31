FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Rahul Gandhi warns PM Modi over actions against Gen Z, says, 'You can't threaten them into silence'

Rahul Gandhi warns PM Modi over actions against Gen Z

US Iran War: 'Monumental Step' As Donald Trump Announces 'Historic Deal' For Gaza Disarmament

US Iran War: 'Monumental Step' As Donald Trump Announces 'Historic Deal' For Gaza Disarmament

OG Sita Dipika Chikhlia makes big statement on Ranbir Kapoor as Ram in Ramayana: 'Someone who can do Animal'

OG Sita Dipika Chikhlia makes big statement on Ranbir Kapoor as Ram in Ramayana

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation

From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation

The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla resigns from party: Report

Poonawalla has reportedly submitted his resignation to the BJP leadership; an official announcement is awaited.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 31, 2026, 10:07 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla resigns from party: Report
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

According to a report, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has resigned from the party. According to CNN-News18 sources, he has submitted his resignation letter to the BJP's senior leadership, citing personal reasons.

The report added that an official statement regarding his resignation is expected to be issued soon. However, neither the BJP nor Poonawalla has publicly confirmed the development so far.

Shehzad Poonawalla has been one of the BJP's most prominent spokespersons and is known for regularly representing the party in television debates. He has also been a vocal supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has actively defended the party on political issues.

The reported resignation comes as a surprise, and further details are expected once the party issues an official statement.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rahul Gandhi warns PM Modi over actions against Gen Z, says, 'You can't threaten them into silence'
Rahul Gandhi warns PM Modi over actions against Gen Z
OG Sita Dipika Chikhlia makes big statement on Ranbir Kapoor as Ram in Ramayana: 'Someone who can do Animal'
OG Sita Dipika Chikhlia makes big statement on Ranbir Kapoor as Ram in Ramayana
BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla resigns from party: Report
BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla resigns from party: Report
PM Modi Abuse Video: Cases registered against Meta India head, Facebook, Instagram accounts users
PM Modi Abuse Video: Cases registered against Meta India head, Facebook
Pakistan: 11 security personnel killed, 22 injured in gun battle in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, TTP under lens
Pakistan: 11 security personnel killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement