BJP spent Rs 529 crore in 5 assembly polls, over half in Bengal alone, reveals EC expenditure report

BJP spent Rs 529.38 crore on 5 Assembly elections in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and West Bengal, with Rs 286.99 crore alone in West Bengal as per EC reports filed Aug 25. Kerala's spend was Rs 82.67 crore; receipts during the polls Rs 1,494 crore.

The BJP spent Rs 529.38 crore to contest the last round of Assembly elections in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and West Bengal, with more than half of the expenditure incurred in West Bengal alone, according to the party's election expenditure reports submitted to the Election Commission.

The figures cover expenditure incurred or authorised during the election period, from the announcement of the polls to their completion.

West Bengal accounted for Rs 287 crore

The BJP's West Bengal expenditure statement puts its gross total election expenditure at Rs 286.99 crore. This includes Rs 217.16 crore on general party propaganda and Rs 69.83 crore on candidate-related expenditure.

The general propaganda expenditure included spending by both the party's central headquarters and its state, district and local units. The statement records Rs 58.80 crore in lump-sum payments to candidates, while Rs 6.09 crore was spent on public meetings, processions and related arrangements.

Another Rs 2.50 crore was spent on publishing criminal antecedents of candidates, as per EC norms.

The filing also shows the scale of campaign-related spending at the central level. The BJP's central headquarters reported Rs 51.50 crore in travel expenses for star campaigners, while Rs 55.76 crore was spent on media advertisements for general party propaganda. The listed expenses include aircraft and helicopter travel involving several senior BJP leaders.

The elections were conducted between March and May, with the BJP's West Bengal statement recording the election period as March 15 to May 6, 2026. The party submitted its West Bengal and Kerala expenditure statements to the EC on August 25.

Kerala expenditure at Rs 82.67 crore

The BJP's Kerala expenditure statement records gross election expenditure of Rs 82.67 crore, combining general party propaganda and candidate-related expenditure.

The party reported Rs 54.93 crore towards general party propaganda and Rs 27.74 crore towards candidate-related expenditure. Within this, the state unit reported Rs 41.13 crore on general propaganda, including Rs 26.01 crore on media advertisements, Rs 5.01 crore on publicity material and Rs 8.30 crore on travel for star campaigners.

Rs 1,494 crore receipts and cash balance

The filings also provide a picture of funds flowing into the party during the poll period.

The Kerala statement records Rs 1,494.38 crore in gross receipts between the announcement and completion of the election, all shown under cheque or draft receipts. It puts the combined closing balance of the party's central headquarters and Kerala units at Rs 768.91 crore.

The West Bengal statement similarly records a substantial financial base, showing an opening balance of Rs 6,782.65 crore and a closing balance of Rs 7,793.88 crore for the central headquarters and West Bengal units combined