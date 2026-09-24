FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Greater Noida Bus Fire: 9 Dead After Bus Catches Fire On Yamuna Expressway Near Noida Airport

Greater Noida Bus Fire: 9 Dead After Bus Catches Fire On Yamuna Expressway Near Noida Airport

‘This fool thanks you’: Vir Das celebrates third International Emmy nomination for Fool Volume

‘This fool thanks you’: Vir Das celebrates third International Emmy nomination

Crimes Rising In UP? 10-day-old baby killed in Bijnor, woman strangled in sugarcane field

Crimes Rising In UP? 10-day-old baby killed in Bijnor

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai

Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist

Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

BJP spent Rs 529 crore in 5 assembly polls, over half in Bengal alone, reveals EC expenditure report

BJP spent Rs 529.38 crore on 5 Assembly elections in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and West Bengal, with Rs 286.99 crore alone in West Bengal as per EC reports filed Aug 25. Kerala's spend was Rs 82.67 crore; receipts during the polls Rs 1,494 crore.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 24, 2026, 11:23 AM IST

BJP spent Rs 529 crore in 5 assembly polls, over half in Bengal alone, reveals EC expenditure report
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The BJP spent Rs 529.38 crore to contest the last round of Assembly elections in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and West Bengal, with more than half of the expenditure incurred in West Bengal alone, according to the party's election expenditure reports submitted to the Election Commission.

The figures cover expenditure incurred or authorised during the election period, from the announcement of the polls to their completion.

West Bengal accounted for Rs 287 crore

The BJP's West Bengal expenditure statement puts its gross total election expenditure at Rs 286.99 crore. This includes Rs 217.16 crore on general party propaganda and Rs 69.83 crore on candidate-related expenditure.

The general propaganda expenditure included spending by both the party's central headquarters and its state, district and local units. The statement records Rs 58.80 crore in lump-sum payments to candidates, while Rs 6.09 crore was spent on public meetings, processions and related arrangements.

Another Rs 2.50 crore was spent on publishing criminal antecedents of candidates, as per EC norms.

The filing also shows the scale of campaign-related spending at the central level. The BJP's central headquarters reported Rs 51.50 crore in travel expenses for star campaigners, while Rs 55.76 crore was spent on media advertisements for general party propaganda. The listed expenses include aircraft and helicopter travel involving several senior BJP leaders.

The elections were conducted between March and May, with the BJP's West Bengal statement recording the election period as March 15 to May 6, 2026. The party submitted its West Bengal and Kerala expenditure statements to the EC on August 25.

Kerala expenditure at Rs 82.67 crore

The BJP's Kerala expenditure statement records gross election expenditure of Rs 82.67 crore, combining general party propaganda and candidate-related expenditure.

The party reported Rs 54.93 crore towards general party propaganda and Rs 27.74 crore towards candidate-related expenditure. Within this, the state unit reported Rs 41.13 crore on general propaganda, including Rs 26.01 crore on media advertisements, Rs 5.01 crore on publicity material and Rs 8.30 crore on travel for star campaigners.

Rs 1,494 crore receipts and cash balance

The filings also provide a picture of funds flowing into the party during the poll period.

The Kerala statement records Rs 1,494.38 crore in gross receipts between the announcement and completion of the election, all shown under cheque or draft receipts. It puts the combined closing balance of the party's central headquarters and Kerala units at Rs 768.91 crore.

The West Bengal statement similarly records a substantial financial base, showing an opening balance of Rs 6,782.65 crore and a closing balance of Rs 7,793.88 crore for the central headquarters and West Bengal units combined

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BJP spent Rs 529 crore in 5 assembly polls, over half in Bengal alone, reveals EC expenditure report
BJP spent Rs 529 crore in 5 assembly polls, over half in Bengal alone: EC report
‘This fool thanks you’: Vir Das celebrates third International Emmy nomination for Fool Volume
‘This fool thanks you’: Vir Das celebrates third International Emmy nomination
Crimes Rising In UP? 10-day-old baby killed in Bijnor, woman strangled in sugarcane field
Crimes Rising In UP? 10-day-old baby killed in Bijnor
Delhi park gang-rape: Accused previously seen harassing couples while carrying knife
Delhi park gang-rape: Accused previously seen harassing couples
Anurag Kashyap calls India’s Oscar pick ‘wrong’, Gondhal director says: ‘Watch it before passing verdict’
Anurag Kashyap calls India’s Oscar pick ‘wrong’, Gondhal director reacts
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement