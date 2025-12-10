FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

BJP slams Rahul Gandhi’s Germany visit amid mid-winter Parliament session, calls him ‘Videsh Nayak’

Congress leader and leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will reportedly visit Germany from December 15 to 20. He is scheduled to hold talks there and meet the Indian Diaspora. BJP has slammed his visit and criticised him of escaping responsibilities.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Dec 10, 2025, 03:59 PM IST

BJP slams Rahul Gandhi's Germany visit amid mid-winter Parliament session, calls him 'Videsh Nayak'
BJP slams Rahul Gandhi’s Germany visit amid mid-winter Parliament session
Congress leader and leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will reportedly visit Germany from December 15 to 20, where he is scheduled to meet government ministers and has a planned engagement with the Indian diaspora as part of a major Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) outreach initiative in Berlin, according to the organisation. 

What will Rahul Gandhi do in Germany?

Giving details about Gandhi’s plan, Balwinder Singh, president of IOC Germany, said, “The Member of Parliament and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Shri Rahul Gandhi will visit Germany from December 15 to 20. He will be accompanied by Indian Overseas Congress Chairperson Shri Sam Pitroda.” 

This visit is being heavily criticised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which has accused the Congress leader of running away from his responsibilities as Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla in an X post called him “Videsh Nayak” for giving more importance to overseas tours than fulfilling his parliamentary duties. 

BJP slams Rahul Gandhi's visit

“Once again Videsh Nayak is doing what he does best! Going for a foreign tour! Parliament is on till 19th December, but reports suggest Rahul Gandhi to visit Germany from Dec 15-20! Rahul is LoP - leader of paryatan. During Bihar elections too he was abroad and then in Jungle Safari,” he wrote on X. 

The IOC president also said that Rahul will hold meetings with German ministers and interact with the diaspora while in Germany. The organisation also said the motive behind the tour is to strengthen the party’s global engagement.  

