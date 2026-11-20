Rahul Gandhi said a "compromised PM" can't sit with Trump, Xi and Putin. BJP hit back, accusing him of defaming India and calling him a "Pakistan fanboy."

A single post by Rahul Gandhi has once again put India's foreign policy in the middle of a political storm. Rahul Gandhi's post on the Trump-Xi-Putin meeting has started a fresh political fight between Congress and BJP.

What Rahul Gandhi said

Head of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi posted a picture of the unusual three-way discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and US President Donald Trump.

On Friday, he posted the following on X along with the picture: "If Congress were in power, India's Prime Minister would be sitting at this table. A compromised PM can never sit at this table." His argument was straightforward. He feels that under PM Narendra Modi, India is not given a voice in important international choices. This occurred a few days after he gave a speech at the University of Chicago in the United States. Gandhi stated there that India has always had its own foreign policy.

"India has always had a very sophisticated understanding of geopolitics. We had partnerships, we had relationships, but we had a mind of our own," he said. India should be included in all significant international discussions, he continued. However, he claims that India is now a "side player" while Pakistan is occupied with negotiations with Iran and the United States.

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BJP hits back strongly

The BJP responded angrily. According to party spokeswoman Tuhin Sinha, Rahul Gandhi appears to be "paid to slander India."Additionally, he returned the accusation of "compromise" to Congress. He discussed the release of Pakistani prisoners of war under Indira Gandhi's Shimla Agreement. Later, he claimed Pakistan spread terror in India.

Sinha also raised the Sharm-el-Sheikh statement and the 2008 Congress-CCP MoU, calling UPA the most compromised government.RP Singh said Gandhi is spreading a negative story about India, while PM Modi has strong ties with world leaders. Earlier, Pradeep Bhandari had called Gandhi a "Pakistan fanboy" for praising Pakistan's diplomacy. The row shows that foreign policy has become a key battleground for both parties.