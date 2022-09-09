‘Bharat, dekho’: BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for wearing Rs 41,000 t-shirt during Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo)

As the Congress is trying to present a new face of the party through the nationwide Bharat Jodo Yatra, the expensive t-shirt worn by Rahul Gandhi during the foot march became the talk of the time after the Bhartiya Janta Party revealed its price.

The BJP, which has been bashing the Bharat Jodo Yatra launched by the opposition party, highlighted the whopping price of the t-shirt worn by Rahul Gandhi during one of the rallies of the foot march, with the caption ‘Bharat, Dekho (India, watch)’.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tweeted the swipe at Rahul Gandhi from its handle and posted two pictures, one of Gandhi and the other showing the price of a T-shirt similar to the one he was wearing. The Burberry T-shirt cost Rs 41,257, it claimed.

However, the Congress leader had his share of defenders. One user alleged that such a tweet from the BJP showed that it was "rattled" by the yatra while another noted that it was not public money that Gandhi is spending on his clothes.

Speaking to the media during the yatra, which started from Kanyakumari on Thursday, Gandhi said he is not leading the yatra and is only participating in it and it is aimed at "undoing the damage done by the BJP-RSS" by spreading "hatred" in the country.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra kicked off earlier this week, with Rahul Gandhi leading the march on foot, along with several other Congress leaders. On the first day of the Bharat Jodo padyatra, Rahul Gandhi covered a total of 20 kilometres on foot.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra by the Congress party is set to cover a distance of 3,570 km in a span of 150 days, with the aim of spreading their message across the country. The padyatra will pass through 12 states and 20 cities across the country.

The aim of the Bharat Jodo Yatra is to “unite and connect” India, as said by the party. The Congress party will also be conducting its presidential elections during the course of the padyatra.

(With PTI inputs)

