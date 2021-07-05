BJP-Shiv Sena relationship is like Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao's: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: It seems that old relations between BJP and Shiv Sena are in the process of being restored. The latest statements of leaders from both parties are pointing in this direction. After the statement of former Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, now party leader Sanjay Raut has again remembered the days of his friendship.

Sanjay Raut, reacting to Fadnavis' statement, said, "We are not India-Pakistan. Look at Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, it is like them. Our (Shiv Sena, BJP) political ways are different but the friendship will remain intact," Raut said.

We are not India-Pakistan. Look at Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, it is like them. Our (Shiv Sena, BJP) political ways are different but the friendship will remain intact: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on BJP's Devendra Fadnavis' 'we are not enemies' remark pic.twitter.com/OUPdztS9Od July 5, 2021

For the uninformed, Raut cited the example of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao because recently, both of them decided to separate after 15 years of marriage. On the decision of divorce from his wife, Aamir said that the relationship may have changed now but the two are still with each other, so it will always be like a family.

Earlier, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday had said that his party and former ally Shiv Sena are not enemies, though they do have differences on some issues. On the question of coming together again, Fadnavis said that the right decision will be taken in view of the situation.

Raut has earlier also rubbished rumours about his meeting with BJP leader Ashish Shelar. He had said that there may be political and ideological differences between the two parties, but if we come face to face in public events, we will definitely greet each other.