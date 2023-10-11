Headlines

This star kid has refused to play Laxman in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, not Aryan Khan or Ibrahim Ali Khan: Report

Kangana Ranaut says Tejas will 'shed light on unfounded accusations' against armed forces: 'Before making allegations...

World Cup 2023: Babar Azam gifts Pakistan team jersey to Hyderabad stadium's ground staff - Watch

IND vs AFG, World Cup 2023: What are the chances of rain during the India vs Afghanistan match?

BJP shares picture claiming Chhattisgarh CM played mobile game during Congress meeting; Baghel hits back

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Israel Hamas War: First plane with US weapons arrives in Israel

IND vs AFG, World Cup 2023: What are the chances of rain during the India vs Afghanistan match?

BJP shares picture claiming Chhattisgarh CM played mobile game during Congress meeting; Baghel hits back

Most ODI centuries scored in a single day

Fastest batters to reach 3000 ODI runs

Virat Kohli's 8-year long fitness-driven diet

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

Israel Hamas War: First plane with US weapons arrives in Israel

Israel-Gaza conflict shows 'Failure' of Washington’s middle east policy: Vladimir Putin

World Cup 2023 Controversy: Know why Pakistani sports anchor Zainab Abbas got deported from India

Asha Parekh questions The Kashmir Files makers for not giving money to Kashmiri Hindus: '50 crore bhi to de sakte the'

Ravi Teja says Yash is 'lucky to get a film like KGF', gets attacked by his fans: '8 saal ki mehnat hai'

South India's biggest flop, led by superstar, lost Rs 170 crore at box office; it's not Adipurush, Acharya, Liger, Cobra

HomeIndia

India

BJP shares picture claiming Chhattisgarh CM played mobile game during Congress meeting; Baghel hits back

The opposition BJP in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday shared a picture in which the CM Baghel is seen playing a game on his mobile phone.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 01:48 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The BJP on Wednesday claimed Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was busy playing a game on his mobile phone during a Congress meeting over selection of candidates for the upcoming assembly polls as he knows his party will not retain power in the state.

Reacting to it, Baghel said he will continue to play traditional games of the state as well as ‘Candy Crush’, which he said is his favourite, and that it for the people of Chhattisgarh to decide who will stay in power.

The Chhattisgarh assembly polls will be held in two phases on November 7 and 17 and votes will be counted on December 3.

The opposition BJP in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday shared a picture in which the CM is seen playing a game on his mobile phone. The picture is said to be taken during the Congress screening committee meeting which took place at Rajiv Bhavan, the party’s state office, in capital Raipur on Tuesday night.

Congress state in-charge Kumari Selja, state party chief Deepak Baij and other leaders were seen in the meeting while chairman of the screening committee Ajay Maken and some other members attended the meet virtually.

BJP’s national IT cell head Amit Malviya posted the picture on his X handle and wrote, “Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is also relaxed as he knows that no matter how much he tries, the government will not come.” “Perhaps, instead of paying attention to the meeting related to Congress candidate selection, he thought it appropriate to play CANDY CRUSH,” he added.

The post was shared by the state BJP unit.

Reacting to it, CM Baghel in a post on X said, “Earlier BJP had objected to why I ride gedi, why do I play bhaura and gilli danda (traditional games of Chhattisgarh) and why Chhattisgarh Olympics are being held in the state?” “Got a photo before a meeting yesterday in which I am playing Candy Crush. Now the BJP has an objection to that. In fact, they even have objection to my existence. But it is the people of Chhattisgarh who decide who will stay and who will not.” “I will continue to ride gedi and play gilli danda. Candy Crush is also my favourite. I have passed the levels so far well and it will continue. Rest Chhattisgarh knows whom to bless,” he added.

Gedi is a bamboo-made pole used by people to walk or run during the traditional Hareli festival in the state.

The ruling Congress in the state has so far not declared any candidate for polls to the 90-member state asse mbly.The BJP has so far declared names of its candidates for 85 seats.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Most followed Indian businessman: Ratan Tata overtakes Anand Mahindra with 126 lakh followers

Caste Census: A ray of light instead of shooting in the dark

Amazon Great Indian Festival: 5 smart home gadgets under Rs 2,000

India's unemployment rate at 6-year low of 3.2% during Jul 2022-Jun 2023: Govt

Mira Nair announced as Head of Jury at Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival for South Asia Competition

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE