BJP takes jibe at Arvind Kejriwal over currency note row, shares fake photo of Shivaji on Rs 200 note

BJP leader Nitesh Narayan Rane took a swipe at the AAP leader's suggestion by posting a photo of Rs 200 note with Maratha leader Shivaji on it

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 06:17 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, has proposed putting a picture of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Laxmi on Indian money, but the idea has been met with a lot of controversy. Recently, BJP leader Nitesh Narayan Rane took a swipe at the AAP leader's suggestion by posting a photo of a 200 rupee note that had been photoshopped to include the iconic Maratha leader Chhatrapati Shivaji.

BJP MLA took Twitter to share the picture of the fake photo of the Indian currency along with the caption reads, "Ye perfect hai ! (smiley emoticon)"

 

In the next Gujarat assembly elections, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, whose party has become the BJP's main rival, has proposed that pictures of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi be printed on Indian money. He has suggested that it might be a way to boost the economy and perhaps help stop the rupee's decline versus the dollar.

The BJP and Congress have responded harshly to the suggestion. Senior party figures have vigorously criticised the AAP chief.

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari claimed that AAP had "abused" Hindu deities but was now attempting to "save face" before elections. At a press conference, he declared, "Those who objected to Ram Mandir have arrived with a new mask." Senior BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain claimed that Mr. Kejriwal was attempting to "sideline Mahatma Gandhi" during a TV interview. 

Manish Tewari of the Congress asked Kejriwal why Bhimrao Ambedkar's image should not be on the new set of notes. Congressman Tewari from Anandpur Sahib in Punjab tweeted, "Why not Dr Babasahib Ambedkar's photograph on new series of currency notes? On one side the great Mahatma (Gandhi) the other side Dr (B R) Ambedkar."

