Orient Exchange and Fintiba GmbH Join Forces to Empower Indian Students' Aspirations of Studying in Germany

Rajya Sabha passes Delhi Services Bill, 131 MPs vote in favour

Uttarakhand: 20-year-old medical student falls into spring while taking selfie

Inspired by 'Money Heist', two cyber thugs con Noida businessman of Rs 1 crore; arrested

Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg explained: What is a 'cage match'? Reason, date, when, where to watch

BJP-Sena should choose their path and we will do our politics: Sharad Pawar on Maharashtra govt formation

BJP and Shiv Sena fought Maharashtra elections together but have locked horns over the '50-50' formula on government formation.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 18, 2019, 02:56 PM IST

The uncertainty over government formation in Maharashtra continues as Shiv Sena attempts to form an alliance with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress but talks so far have not reached to any conclusion.

BJP and Shiv Sena fought Maharashtra elections together but have locked horns over the '50-50' formula on government formation.

Meanwhile, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who is Delhi on Monday said, "BJP-Shiv Sena fought together, we (NCP) and Congress fought together. They have to choose their path and we will do our politics."

As per sources, Sharad Pawar is likely to meet Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi today around 5 pm to discuss alliance formation with Shiv Sena.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Sunday claimed that Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah has assured him that the party will form the government in the state with Shiv Sena and 'everything will be fine'.

"I told Amit bhai (BJP President Amit Shah) that if he mediates then a way can be found out to which he (Amit Shah) replied "don't worry, everything will be fine. BJP & Shiv Sena will come together to form government", he told news agency ANI.

Athawale's remarks come just three days after Shah questioned Shiv Sena why it remained silent when the BJP projected Devendra Fadnavis as the chief ministerial candidate of the alliance before the recently held Assembly elections in Maharashtra. “Now they (Shiv Sena) have come up with new demands that are not acceptable to us,” he had said.

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), party leader Nawab Malik on Sunday said that the President's Rule in Maharashtra should end and an alternate government should be formed.

President's Rule was imposed in the state last week after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's report to Centre that no stable government was possible in Maharashtra under the current political scenario.

