‘BJP secretly supporting AAP, want to defeat their own party’: Arvind Kejriwal ahead of Gujarat polls 2022

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have started his campaigning for the Gujarat assembly elections 2022, which are expected to take place in December this year. In the midst of his campaigning, Kejriwal has made a big claim about BJP.

Arvind Kejriwal has claimed that a lot of workers and leaders from the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) in Gujarat have been meeting with him “secretly” and want their party to lose the upcoming elections. He claimed that they are supporting AAP in the polls.

Further, the AAP chief said that he is inviting all the BJP leaders in Gujarat to secretly work for his party and work towards defeating the ruling party in the state. Kejriwal made these claims while addressing a rally in the tribal-dominated Valsad district in Gujarat.

The Delhi CM said during the rally, “Many BJP leaders and workers meet me and secretly ask me to do something to defeat the ruling party. I would like to tell all the BJP workers and leaders who want to defeat their party to work secretly for AAP.”

“We have to break 27 years of their (BJP's) arrogance. I know you have your businesses, if you join us they will damage your business. You stay there, but secretly work to defeat it. Congress workers need not fear, you can leave your party and join AAP. Forget your party,” Arvind Kejriwal further said.

Making more claims about Gujarat BJP workers, Kejriwal said, “They go around and whisper that 'While Kejriwal is good, he will not win in Gujarat this time, but next time. If anyone tells you so, then know that he is from the BJP. Tell him that not next time, but (Kejriwal will win this time).”

Earlier, several posters in Gujarat had surfaced against Arvind Kejriwal, calling them anti-Hindu in the midst of the conversion row in Delhi. Addressing this, the AAP's national convener said those behind the posters were "demons and descendants of Kans".

(With PTI inputs)

