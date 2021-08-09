BJP Sarpanch, wife shot dead by terrorists in J&K's Anantnag

In a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, unidentified gunmen on Monday shot dead Ghulam Rasool Dar, a BJP sarpanch and his wife. The couple was rushed to the hospital after the attack where they succumbed to the injuries.

Dar, a resident of Redwani in Kulgam, was a BJP-backed sarpanch. He also contested the election of the District Development Council last year but lost. Dar was living in a rented house in Anantnag.

J-K Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha condemned the attack and said that the perpetrators of violence will be brought to justice soon.

"I strongly condemn the brutal terrorist attack on Sarpanch GH Rasool Dar and his wife Jawhara Banoo of Redwani Bala, Kulgam. This is an act of cowardice and perpetrators of violence will be brought to justice very soon. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family in this time of grief," Sinha said.

Terming the killing as "barbaric and cowardly", BJP's Altaf Thakur said: "Attacking and killing innocent people will lead to nowhere and the acts reflect the frustration on part of the terrorists."

Thakur also urged the police to nab the attackers and hand them stern punishments. Unidentified gunmen fired on Dar, the district president of Bharatiya Janata Party's Kisan Morcha and his wife.

"The cowards of Pakistan, in a terrorist attack, have killed BJP's Gulam Rasool Dar and his wife, Jawhara Banoo. Dar is the same person who very happily unfurled the Indian flag on August 5, on the occasion of revocation of Kashmir's special status," Ravinder Raina, BJP's President J-K said.