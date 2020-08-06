BJP Sarpanch shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir

A BJP Sarpanch was shot dead by terrorists at Vessu in south Kashmir's Qazigund on Thursday.

The Sarpanch identified as Sajad Ahmed Khandey was shot from a close range by terrorists injuring him critically. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

No terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Khandey was staying in secured migrant camp along with several sarpanchs. He left the camp on Wednesday morning to visit his home at Veesu when the terrorists fired upon him. It is learnt that Khandey was just 20 metres away from his house when he was attacked.

There has been a series of terror attacks on political workers and panchayat members in Kashmir. This is the second attack of its kind in less than 48 hours as a BJP Panch Arif Ahmad was critically wounded after terrorists fired upon him at Akhran Qazigund on the evening of August 4. He is still under treatment in hospital.

Last month Waaeem Bari, BJP leader and an ex-district president of the party for north Kashmir's Bandipore district was killed by terrorists.