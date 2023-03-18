‘Kejriwal sidelined..’: BJP's swipe at Delhi CM after Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain asked to vacate govt bungalows

Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain asked to vacate government bungalows

The newly appointed state education minister Atishi has been assigned Manish Sisodia's official residence in Delhi, according to a letter released by the Public Works Department Secretariat on Friday while that of former health minister Satyendar Jain has been allotted to his successor Saurabh Bharadwaj. Manish Sisodia is a jailed former deputy minister of Delhi and prominent leader of the AAP. The family of Sisodia has been given until March 21 to leave the bungalow at AB-17 Mathura Road in Delhi.

The letter further noted that the applicable rules only provide a 15-day retention term.

Only two days after being detained by the CBI on February 26 in connection with the excise policy case, Manish Sisodia announced his resignation from the Delhi cabinet on February 28. Minister Satyendar Jain, who has been imprisoned since his detention in a case involving money laundering, was arrested on the same day.

Sisodia and Jain are required to turn up control of their official residences "on or before March 21," according to the instructions.

Netizens have questioned whether AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal abandoned his close friend Manish Sisodia in light of the government's fast request for Sisodi to leave his mansion.

BJP Spokesperson posted a video on Twitter about the incident and said, Kejriwal ka Motto Kaam khatam, paisa hajam, Manish Sisodia kaun ho tum ?After publicly snubing Sisodia….Guess Kejriwal is trying to make Manish the scape goat of Sharab Ghotala & is sacrificing him to save himself?”

Amit Malviya, in charge of the BJP IT Dept also tweeted, “Kejriwal had promise to look after Manish Sisodia and his family. But he was removed as minister almost immediately, while Satyendra Jain was retained as minister for 9 months, when in jail. Now Sisodia has been asked to vacate the bungalow so that it can be allotted to Aatishi.”

Netizens have also shared and talked about these incidents. Several Twitter users have shared memes on Kejriwal ‘ditched’ Sisodia.

