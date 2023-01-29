Search icon
BJP’s Sushil Modi calls Bihar CM Nitish Kumar a ‘liability’, says no coalition with him in future

Former Bihar Dy CM Sushil Modi further said that BJP was happy that it will now be able to contest polls on the back of its own abilities.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 29, 2023, 06:48 PM IST

BJP’s Sushil Modi calls Bihar CM Nitish Kumar a ‘liability’, says no coalition with him in future
Sushil Modi and Nitish Kumar | Photo: PTI

Darbhanga, Bihar: Claiming that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has now become a “liability”, his former deputy and BJP leader Sushil Modi has ruled out future coalitions with him.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, Home Minister Amit Shah and all senior leaders have made it very clear that there will be no coalition with Nitish Kumar or JDU in the future,” former Bihar Deputy CM Modi told reporters on Sunday. 

“The person not just betrayed BJP, he also betrayed the mandate of the people and PM Modi,” Sushil Modi added. Saying that Nitish Kumar has become a “liability”, he said that the JD-U chief’s vote catching ability has ended.

“Coalition happens with those who have power, but Nitish Kumar has become a "liability" now. His ability to transfer votes has ended. He was able to win 44 seats in the last Assembly elections, just because PM Modi campaigned for him, or else he would not have even won 15 seats," he said.

Modi further said that the BJP was happy that the party will now be able to contest polls on the back of its own abilities. 

“Nitish Kumar is powerless now. Whether in BJP, or in RJD, he will no longer be able to catch votes. We are happy that he has left the coalition, and now we can contest the upcoming Assembly elections in 2025 on our own and come to power," Sushil Modi added.

(Inputs from ANI)

