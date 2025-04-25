Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh has been elected as the mayor of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh has been elected as the mayor of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). He is set to succeed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Mahesh Kumar Khichi. The saffron camp has regained power in annual MCD mayoral polls after two years.

Earlier, the AAP boycotted the mayoral polls, announcing its decision to abstain from fielding a candidate. Arvind Kejriwal-led outfit pointed out that the BJP should rule the national capital "without any excuses". The Congress party, on the other hand, doesn't have a strong presence in the civic body elections. This paved the way for the BJP's clear-cut win in the MCD polls, with the party now set to have a complete hold over Delhi's administration.

The BJP secured a comfortable victory, securing 133 votes of the 142 total votes. Congress candidate Mandeep managed to bag only eight votes and one vote was declared invalid.

The current strength of the MCD stands at 238. However, 12 seats remain vacant due to some councillors being elected to the Delhi Assembly and one to the Lok Sabha. Out of the 238 seats, the BJP now holds 117 councillors while AAP's count has dipped to 113 from 134 in 2022. Congress has eight seats.

In the previous civil body elections, AAP's Mahesh Kumar Khichi won by just three votes.