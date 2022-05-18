‘BJP’s politics of hatred, negative thinking need to be defeated’: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre

File photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has launched yet another attack on the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP)’s central government regarding the inflation and unemployment issue in India, accusing the party of spreading “politics of hatred” in the country.

The former Congress president took to Twitter and attacked the BJP, saying that India needs to unite to defeat their “politics of hatred”. Gandhi further said that the issues of the people are rising prices and inflation while for BJP, they are “riots and dictatorship”.

Writing a tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said, “People's issues -- earnings, inflation; BJP's issues -- riots, dictatorship. If the country has to progress, negative thinking of the BJP and politics of hatred have to be defeated. Let's together unite India.”

जनता के मुद्दे - कमाई, महंगाई

BJP के मुद्दे - दंगा, तानाशाही



देश को आगे बढ़ाना है तो भाजपा की नकारात्मक सोच और नफ़रत की राजनीति को हराना है।



आओ मिलकर ‘भारत जोड़ो’ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 17, 2022

The “Bharat Jodo” slogan has been coined by the party to unite India, said Congress senior spokesperson Ajay Maken. The party leader also said that a 75-km yatra will be undertaken after August 9 during the 75th year of India's Independence.

These remarks come after the Congress party conducted the Chintan Shivir 2022 in Udaipur last week, where they came up with a list of agendas to revamp the roadmap of the party’s future. The party is also thinking about implementing a new set of rules for membership to the party.

During the Chintan Shivir, the Congress party also introduced the idea of the ‘one family one ticket rule’, which states that the family members of a Congress member who wants to contest the elections should be the member of the party for at least five years.

The remarks against BJP by Rahul Gandhi come just a day after his statement regarding the ideologies of regional parties sparked criticism from older Congress allies. Sparking controversy, Gandhi has said that the ideologies of regional parties are not enough to dethrone BJP.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which is an old ally of Congress, slammed Gandhi’s statement, calling it “bizarre” and out of sync with the party’s own agenda.

