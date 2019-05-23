BJP's Parliamentary Board meeting today, PM Modi to address workers at 5.30 pm

The Parliamentary Board of BJP will meet today in the evening while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the party workers here at 5.30 pm, as Thursday's counting of votes showed the ruling party retaining power with an absolute majority.

"The Parliamentary Board of BJP will meet today in the evening, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the workers at the party headquarters here at 5.30 pm," said the sources.

As per the trends, BJP-led NDA is all set to win over 330 Lok Sabha seats. BJP alone was leading on 292 seats, 20 seats more than the halfway mark of 272 in 543-member Lok Sabha.

BJP allies Shiv Sena (20), JD-U (16) and Lok Janshakti Party (6) were also doing well in Maharashtra and Bihar.

The Congress party was way behind BJP leading on only 51 seats. Its ally DMK has put up a good show leading in 22 of 30 seats in Tamil Nadu. The Congress was leading in eight of nine seats the party contested in the state. The party was also doing well in Kerala where Congress was leading on 15 out of total 20 parliamentary seats.

Prime Minister Modi is leading comfortably in Varanasi where he is seeking a second term while UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi leading in Raebareli. Congress president Rahul Gandhi was trailing behind Union Minister Smriti Irani in Amethi while leading in Wayanad in Kerala.