BJP’s Nabanna Abhijan march in West Bengal turns violent; LoP Suvendu Adhikari, other leaders detained

Heavy barricading, water cannon greet BJP protestors in West Bengal (Photo - Zee Media Bureau)

The protest rally initiated by the Bhartiya Janta Party in West Bengal soon turned violent after hundreds of party leaders and workers faced the brunt of the authorities, with water cannons used on the large crowds gathered for the march to the secretariat.

Just as the protests turned violent, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari was detained on Monday while trying to visit Santragachi during the BJP's protest march to state secretariat ‘Nabanna'.

"Chief Minister Mamata does not have the support of her people and so she is enforcing dictatorship, similar to North Korea in Bengal. Police will have to pay for what it is doing since Monday. BJP is coming," Adhikari told ANI.

Further, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee and party leader Rahul Sinha were also detained and whisked away in a prison van. They were stopped in front of the police training school at the approach to the Second Hooghly Bridge near the secretariat.

Visuals from the protest rally by the Bhartiya Janta Party showed a crowd of hundreds gathered on the streets, with authorities blocking the roads with heavy barricades. The BJP protestors also had the face water cannon during the Nabanna Abhijan march.

BJP supporters from across West Bengal arrived in Kolkata and neighboring Howrah on Tuesday morning to take part in the saffron party's 'Nabanna Abhijan' (march to secretariat) to protest against the alleged corrupt practices of the TMC government.

The BJP had hired several trains - three from north Bengal and four from south Bengal - to bring its party members and supporters from different parts of the state to the metropolis and Howrah for the march.

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh, who was leading the protest march, had asserted that the procession will remain peaceful. He had alleged that the Trinamool Congress government in the state was “corrupt” and that they will be responsible for things going south during the march.

Ghosh had said, “The TMC government is scared of the public uprising. Even if they try to stop our protest march, we will resist peacefully. The state administration will be responsible for any untoward development.”

(With inputs from agencies)

