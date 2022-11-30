BJP's masterstroke ahead of MCD polls? Know how Master Plan 2041 with provision of enhanced FAR may help it take on AAP

Representational Image

Sensing a formidable challenge from the Aam Aadmi Party in the upcoming MCD polls, the BJP has promised a new plan for the national capital -- Master Plan 2041 -- under which people will be allowed to construct much more on a plot than what is allowed currently.

Master Plan 2041, which is in the final stages now, will have policies for regeneration of existing colonies, Greenfield development through Land Pooling and Green Development Area policy with provision of enhanced Floor Area Ratio (FAR), Union Housing Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced at a press conference today.

Speaking about the regeneration of housing in the Master Plan, the Union Minister said that the city of Delhi has a built form which is more than 50 years old. The housing colonies developed in the 1970s by DDA are Hauz Khas, Shekh Sarai, Malviya Nagar, Munirka, Rajinder nagar, etc. The FAR for group housing was 133 in the 1962 plan till 1981, it was enhanced to 167 in the 2001 plan. In 2021, the FAR was enhanced to 200, and regeneration FAR (after demolishing and rebuilding) is envisaged in the master plan for Delhi-2041, at a fixed rate ranging from 260 to 340, depending on the plot size, larger the plot size, higher the FAR.

He noted that the provision of regeneration has been incorporated in the Draft MPD 2041 which will help the people of Delhi to redevelop/reconstruct their old dilapidated structure with provision of enhanced FAR to make their living condition better and safe. The above provisions would cater to increase in Dwelling Unit size / number of dwelling units and toilets to cater to increase in family size and population, improvement in layout, accessibility through road network plan and improvement in parking.

A near doubling of the Floor Area Ratio — as to how much covered space can be built on a plot — will help cater to an ever-rising population of the national capital.

Hardeep Puri also shared the efforts by the government to promote greenfield development. He said, "In order to promote greenfield development, emphasis has been laid on development of urban extension areas through land Pooling, where areas will be developed by Public private partnership. The Land Pooling portal was launched in February 2019 and till now, 7087 applications have been received from the land owners expressing their willingness to participate in the scheme. As on date, around 7400 hectares of land has been pooled. Notices have been issued in six sectors to form consortiums where more than 70 per cent land owners have shown their willingness and there are many more in the pipeline."

Adding further, the minister said that implementation of the policy, a continuous stakeholder consultation has been in the process. During these consultations, various teething problems like mutation of land, stamp duty, contiguity of 70 per cent pooled land, etc., have been identified. To resolve these bottlenecks in implementation of Land Pooling, the government has decided to facilitate the participants of land pooling by way of amendment in DD Act 1957, wherein the concept of mandatory pooling (to achieve the contiguity in a sector) has been proposed. The proposal is being placed before Parliament.

The announcement of Master Plan 2041 could help the BJP get an edge over a buoyant AAP, which hopes to ride to anti-incumbency to end the 15-year rule of the saffron party at the civic body.