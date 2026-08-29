BJP's KGF, Mirzapur memes on 'Dimagi Naxals' goes viral; faces backlash over violence hint | Watch

BJP launched an online meme campaign using KGF and Mirzapur clips to target 'Dimagi Naxals', a term coined by PM Modi, drawing both viral traction and criticism.

BJP has started a new online campaign around the phrase Dimagi Naxal, which was coined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech. Several state units of the party are using popular movie and web series clips to create memes and push the narrative.

PM Modi's phrase becomes an online campaign

During his Independence Day speech, PM Modi announced the defeat of armed Naxals but cautioned against "Dimagi Naxals," individuals with a similar mindset who continue to incite violence. He emphasised the importance of identifying and isolating them. Following this, BJP Chhattisgarh's tweet, "Avenger Assemble," called for a collective effort against these Dimagi Naxals, leading to the party's social media platforms sharing memes from popular films like KGF, Mirzapur and RRR.

This is the BJP's first significant online campaign following Deepak Mhaskey's appointment as the party's IT Cell chief. It incorporates pop culture references, such as Munna Bhaiya from Mirzapur, aiming to engage Gen Z and youth, as indicated by PM Modi.

KGF, Mirzapur and Taarak Mehta memes go viral

BJP Jammu & Kashmir held one of the initial positions. It labelled Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and Jackie Shroff as BJP Karnataka, BJP J&K, and BJP Goa while posting a video of them from a reality program. "Teen bhai, teeno tabahi" was the caption. The Dimagi Naxal ecosystem's worst nightmare."In response, the Madhya Pradesh BJP posted a scene from Vicky Kaushal's movie Chhaava, saying, "Three brothers? Make it four.

Munna Bhaiya was seen slapping a college student identified as Dimagi Naxal in a widely shared meme from Mirzapur. BJP Chhattisgarh captioned the image, saying, "Instead of being Dimagi Naxal, you can be someone who can participate in the nation's progress." Ajay Devgn was portrayed as Singham whipping a goon in another meme.BJP Goa made a joke about frying the Congress and Dimagi Naxal together using a clip from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Additionally, the Delhi BJP shared a scene from Mirzapur with Kaleen Bhaiya.

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KGF meme draws criticism

A meme featuring a scene from KGF depicted the BJP as shooters fighting "Dimagi Naxals," prompting backlash for perceived threats of violence in a democratic context. Critics highlighted the intolerance towards dissent, particularly towards Gen Z. BJP leaders responded that this is merely a preview, with plans to extend the campaign to Instagram to engage younger audiences.