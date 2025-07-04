BJP's first woman president? This top leader is potential frontrunner, know others who could be in the race

BJP is turning its attention to the selection of its next national president. JP Nadda has held the post of the BJP president since 2020, having his tenure extended in 2023.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently undergoing a significant organisational reshuffle with state unit chiefs being appointed for six states and Union Territories. Now the party is turning its attention to the selection of its next national president. JP Nadda has held the post of the BJP president since 2020, having his tenure extended in 2023. Now, speculations are rife that the party is looking to appoint a woman to the top organisational post for the first time in its history.

Front-runners for the Role

Nirmala Sitharaman

Currently serving as the Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman is one of the most prominent women leaders in the BJP. She assumed the ministry in 2019 and has been a strong face of the party, particularly in economic and defence matters. Her southern roots in Tamil Nadu could also support the BJP’s broader ambitions to expand its base in South India. Sitharaman recently held discussions with JP Nadda and BJP General Secretary BL Santhosh at the party headquarters, adding to the buzz around her potential elevation.

D Purandeswari

A senior BJP leader from Andhra Pradesh, D Purandeswari has previously served as the state unit chief. She also played a key role in Operation Sindoor, representing India’s anti-terrorism diplomacy in key European nations. Her experience and visibility make her another strong contender for the party’s top post.

Vanathi Srinivasan

Vanathi Srinivasan, the national president of the BJP Mahila Morcha, gained national attention when she defeated actor-politician Kamal Haasan in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Coimbatore South. A BJP member since 1993, she joined the party’s Central Election Committee in 2022 and is known for her grassroots connection and organisational capabilities.

Why the BJP May Opt for a Woman Leader

While the BJP has not made an official announcement yet, the possibility of appointing a woman as the next national president marks a historic and strategic shift for the party, blending both political symbolism and practical outreach.