BJP’s First Bengal CM: Suvendu Adhikari, Dilip Ghosh among top contenders, 2 deputy CMs on cards

BJP is expected to finalise the Chief Minister, cabinet ministers and two Deputy Chief Ministers ahead of a grand swearing-in ceremony in Kolkata.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is entering the final phase of government formation in West Bengal after securing power in the state for the first time. Political activity intensified on Thursday as newly elected BJP legislators waited for clarity on cabinet positions and leadership roles ahead of a crucial meeting scheduled for Friday in Kolkata.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in West Bengal on Friday amid intense political activity surrounding the formation of the BJP’s first government in the state. His visit comes at a crucial moment as the party’s central leadership moves closer to finalising the Chief Ministerial face and cabinet structure after the BJP’s landmark electoral victory.

Race for the Chief Minister’s Post

Several names are being discussed within party circles for the top position. Among the strongest contenders is Suvendu Adhikari, whose victory over Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur turned into one of the defining moments of the election. His organisational influence and role in the BJP’s campaign have strengthened speculation around his elevation.

At the same time, state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya is also being considered for the leadership role. Party insiders suggest that the central leadership is weighing multiple factors, including regional balance and administrative experience, before taking a final call.

Bengal Likely to Get Two Deputy Chief Ministers

Sources within the party indicate that the BJP may create two Deputy Chief Minister positions in the new government. One of these posts is expected to go to a woman legislator, signalling the party’s attempt to maintain gender representation in key leadership roles.

A number of prominent leaders are reportedly under consideration for ministerial responsibilities. These include Dilip Ghosh, Rudranil Ghosh, Rupa Ganguly, Agnimitra Paul, Nishith Pramanik and several others.

The leadership is also expected to ensure representation from North Bengal as well as tribal and forested regions of southern districts. Party strategists believe such inclusion will help strengthen the BJP’s political footprint across diverse regions of the state.

Grand Swearing-In Ceremony Planned

The oath-taking ceremony is expected to take place at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata and is likely to witness the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with senior BJP leaders and chief ministers from BJP-ruled states. The event is being planned as a major political show of strength following the party’s landmark victory in West Bengal.