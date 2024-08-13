Twitter
'Jab se unn do ladkon ki...': BJP's fierce jibe at opposition in Uttar Pradesh over Kannauj rape incident

The BJP has launched a sharp attack on the opposition in Uttar Pradesh following the recent rape incident in Kannauj.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 13, 2024, 04:57 PM IST

'Jab se unn do ladkon ki...': BJP's fierce jibe at opposition in Uttar Pradesh over Kannauj rape incident
BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi
Following the recent rape incident in the Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Tuesday, i.e., August 13, launched a fierce jibe at the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress in the state. 

Training guns at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav, whose alliance surpassed the BJP-led NDA in the recent Lok Sabha Polls , Trivedi said, "Jab se unn do ladkon ki takat badhi hai, tab se apradhiyon ki himmat aur himaqat bhi usi anupat mein bhadti hui nazar aa rahi hai (Since the two boys have gained more power, the boldness and courage of the criminals have increased as well)."

He also attacked the Samajwadi Party, claiming that sheltering criminals is in the 'DNA' of the party. 

"'Apradh or Apradhiyon ka Sahaj Sath' (Crime and comraderie with Criminals) have been in the DNA of the Samajwadi Party. It is enough to describe the political DNA of the Samajwadi Party", he said. 

Taking a veiled dig at late Samajwadi leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, the BJP MP remarked that when two rape victims in the state died by suicide as justice was not served to them, the latter gave an insensitive statement, saying, 'Ladkon se galti ho jaati hai' (Boys make mistakes). 

"When two rape victims in the state died by suicide just because justice was not served to them, a Samajwadi leader gave an insensitive statement saying that boys make mistakes", he said. 

Earlier this month, former Samajwadi leader Nawab Singh Yadav was held by the police for reportedly attempting to rape a 15-year-old girl in the Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh, which sparked a political row in the country. 

Meanwhile, the former SP leader was produced in the court, earlier today, i.e., August 13, and was sent to a 14-day judicial custody. 

The Samajwadi Party has sidestepped itself by stating that Yadav was not an active member of the party. 

Kaleem Khan, Kannauj President of the Samajwadi Party, earlier stated, "He was involved in anti-party activities for about 5 years and he is not an initial or active member of the party."

 

