BJP’s 'Eknath Shinde plan' in Bihar foiled by Nitish Kumar: JD-U leader makes BIG claim

As the rift between ruling allies deepens in Bihar, a leader of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s party JD-U has claimed that the BJP had activated the “Eknath Shinde plan’ to sabotage the state government. However, CM Kumar recognised it in time and foiled it by changing the entire change, he added.

The comments from the JD-U leader, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, come after an eventful few days for the Bihar government. Earlier, the party’s national president Lalan Singh claimed that the JD-U's seat share came down to 43 in the 2020 state Assembly Elections as it was targeted with the "Chirag model". He was referring to Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party contesting the elections outside the BJP-led NDA alliance, but fielding candidates only on the seats where JD-U was contesting.

"This time, the Chirag model was activated through R.C.P. Singh. The saffron party wanted R.C.P. Singh to stay in the JD-U and work like Eknath Shinde. Lalan Singh`s statement about the Chirag model was actually the Eknath Shinde model in Bihar. Everyone knows who was behind the conspiracy to remove Uddhav Thakeray in Maharashtra," the anonymous leader said.

(With inputs from IANS)