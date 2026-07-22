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'BJP's dictatorship, conspiracy': Opposition slams Centre after being denied meeting with Sonam Wangchuk

The Delhi Police did not allow Opposition MPs to visit activist Sonam Wangchuk at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Wednesday after which they submitted their letter to his wife, Gitanjali Angmo, requesting him to end his indefinite fast.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jul 22, 2026, 09:13 PM IST

'BJP's dictatorship, conspiracy': Opposition slams Centre after being denied meeting with Sonam Wangchuk
Opposition leaders were denied meeting with Sonam Wangchuk at the hospital (ANI)
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The Delhi Police did not allow Opposition MPs to visit activist Sonam Wangchuk at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Wednesday after which they submitted their letter to his wife, Gitanjali Angmo, requesting him to end his indefinite fast. AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that 15 MPs from the Samajwadi Party, RJD, CPI(M), JMM, BJD, and AAP were not allowed to meet Sonam Wangchuk to submit a letter signed by 55 MPs. 

Oppositon MPs slams BJP govt over not getting permission to meet

Calling Sonam Wangchuk's life as 'invaluable to the nation', Singh accused the BJP government of not allowing the Opposition to meet him while calling it a 'dicatorship'. "Look at this, BJP's dictatorship—they won't even allow a meeting with Wangchuk ji. The High Court has clearly stated, "He is not in police detention," so why was the meeting stopped?" he wrote on X. 

Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai, who was one of the Opposition leaders who had gone to visit the activist in the Gurugram hospital accused the government of 'conspiracy' after its move to now allow the delegation of MPs to meet Wangchuk.  "You heard what his wife had to say. And we were not allowed to meet, we were not allowed to give the letter. This means that there is a smell of conspiracy somewhere, that the government does not want to let them break the fast. Now his wife has said her words in front of you," he said. 

Amid the Opposition's attempt to meet him and urge him to break his fast, Sonam Wangchuk released a video in which he updated everyone about his health. Speaking in a video message, he said, “Greetings, friends. I am still alive. Today is the 25th day of my hunger strike. Over these 25 days, I have lost around 11 kg and have begun losing muscle mass, but I am doing fine. Last night, I was shifted from Safdarjung Hospital to a private hospital in Gurugram."

I want to salute all the students who conducted themselves with remarkable restraint. Despite being lathi-charged, they did not retaliate. Even when they were repeatedly provoked and some elements were brought in to throw stones, the students remained patient and peaceful. It deeply moved me. Seeing the brutal action against them, I decided to continue my hunger strike. Since then, many leaders have come to appeal to me to end my fast, including ministers from the ruling party. Around 65 MPs have also signed an appeal and have personally urged me to end the hunger strike and return to serving the nation. I, too, want to do that because my work is very important to me.

 

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