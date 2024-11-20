A major controversy surrounding the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) bloc has triggered a row in Maharashtra, on the day of voting.

The controversy erupted after Ravindranath Patil, a former IPS officer from Pune, alleged that Baramati MP and NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule and Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole had misappropriated bitcoins from a 2018 cryptocurrency fraud case and had used by the same in the ongoing elections, influencing the electoral process.

As the allegations came to light, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) latched onto the controversy and released purported voice notes, claiming the leaders' involvement in the Bitcoin fraud case.

The allegations were further fuelled as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Supriya Sule's cousin, Ajit Pawar, claimed that one of the persons being heard in the audio clips is his sister.

"Whatever audio clip is being shown, I just know that I have worked with both of them. One of them is my sister and the other is someone with whom I have worked a lot. The audio clip has their voices, I can figure out from their tone," Pawar told the reporters after casting his vote from the Baramati constituency.

The Deputy CM further added that an enquiry will be held and everything will be clear.

Supriya Sule responds to allegations

Supriya Sule also responded to cousin Ajit Pawar's remarks, saying "he's Ajit Pawar, he can say anything".

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has also asserted that an investigation will be carried out into the matter.

"A former IPS officer has levelled allegations and released a few clips, I feel that it is a very serious matter. I would only like to say that this matter should be seriously investigated. The truth needs to come out. Allegations are very serious, this should be fully investigated and a fair report should be brought before people, this is what I think... The voice seems to be similar to Supriya Sule but with all fairness, let everything be clear. If anyone doctor's voice, it can be deciphered through AI... We hope that it is deciphered at that earliest because I do not consider this an election-related matter, it is a matter related to national security", he told reporters in Maharashtra.