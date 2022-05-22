BJP's Bengal MP Arjun Singh joins Trinamool Congress

Arjun Singh joins BJP: In 2020, he was appointed the Vice-President of BJP's West Bengal unit.

Kolkata: Arjun Singh, the Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha MP from West Bengal's Barrackpore, has joined the ruling Trinamool Congress. TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee welcomed him into the party.

Today, Singh held a long meeting with Banerjee at the latter's office in south Kolkata, fuelling speculation of a switchover.

After the meeting, Singh made a cryptic comment. "There is nothing that can be termed as the last word in politics," he said.

Singh had been having issues with the state leadership lately. He had recently slammed the BJP leadership saying he was not being allowed to work notwithstanding his official position.

Singh was one of the myriad politicians who had quit the Trinamool Congress before the general elections.

In the 2019 general election, Singh defeated Professor Debdoot Sheet.

He had been a Trinamool Congress leader before he joined the BJP. He had won the Bhatpara assembly seat four times on TMC ticket since 2001.

In 2020, he was appointed the Vice-President of BJP's West Bengal unit.

Before last year's assembly elections, a host of Trinamool leaders had joined the BJP. However, since TMC's landslide victory, most of those who had quit have joined TMC back.

According to reports, the BJP's Bengal unit has been in a state of disarray since the assembly election defeat.

In the general elections, the BJP had stunned Mamata Banerjee by winning 18 out of 42 seats. Many political pundits believed the BJP had made deep inroads in Bengal's political turf. However, Banerjee-led the party from the front and defeated the BJP juggernaut in the assembly elections as well as the municipal polls.