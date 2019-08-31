Search icon
BJP’s Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh attacked in Kolkata

Ghosh claims the two BJP supporters accompanying him have suffered injuries.

Reported By:Pooja Mehta| Edited By: Pooja Mehta |Source: WION |Updated: Aug 31, 2019, 05:40 AM IST

Dilip Ghosh

Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Dilip Ghosh was allegedly attacked by a mob in West Bengal capital Kolkata on Friday morning. 

Ghosh had stepped out of home for his usual morning walk and Chai Pe Charcha in Lake Town. He was suddenly surrounded by a mob who allegedly attacked him.

Ghosh claims the two BJP supporters accompanying him have suffered injuries.

A few Trinamool Congress supporters were also present at the time of the incident. 

This is not the first incident of attack against the state BJP chief. In September 2018, Ghosh received injuries after his convoy was allegedly attacked by members of the Trinamool Congress in East Midnapore. At least 5 others were also injured in the incident. Ghosh’s car was also vandalised by the miscreants. In October 2017, he was allegedly manhandled by the activists of anti-Bimal Gurung faction of Gorkhaland Janmukti Morcha in Darjeeling.

