'Forget Nazis, it was Indira Gandhi who...

Manish Tiwari had attacked the BJP over bulldozer culture.

New Delhi: BJP leader Amit Malviya on Sunday invoked Indira Gandhi and Emergency to counter Congress leader Manish Tewari's article that said the Indian state was using bulldozers against its citizens like Nazis against Jews during the World War 2 era. Accusing Tiwari and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi of having amnesia, he claimed it was former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi who ordered the use of bulldozers on minorities at the national capital's Turkman Gate.

"Does everyone in the Congress party, from Manish Tewari to Rahul Gandhi, suffer from amnesia or are they simply ill informed about their own past? Forget the Nazis and Jews, in India it was Indira Gandhi who first ordered the use of bulldozers on minorities at the Turkman Gate," he tweeted.

He also talked about excesses during the Emergency allegedly perpetrated by Rahul Gandhi's uncle, Sanjay Gandhi.

"In April 1976, during Emergency, Sanjay Gandhi, son of Indira Gandhi, forced Muslim men and women, to undergo forced sterilisation. When they protested, bulldozers were rolled in at Turkman Gate. 20 people died. Congress’s romanticism with the Nazis should stop at Indira Gandhi," he added.

Malviya is incharge of the BJP's social media cell and often launches stinging attacks on the Congress leadership.

On Saturday, he shared a viral video in which Rahul Gandhi was seen asking at a meeting what the agenda was. Referring to his foreign trips, he said "this is what happens when a politician does politics in between foreign trips and nightclubbing".

Manish Tiwari, sharing an article written by him on Twitter, said: "The Nazis deployed the Bulldozer extensively against the Jews. The Jews then used it against the Palestinians. The Indian state is now using it against its own minorities."

The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh recently razed the houses of those allegedly involved in rioting. The opposition Congress said only those belonging to the Muslim community were targetted.