‘BJP responsible if anything happens in country’: Sanjay Raut on Al Qaeda suicide attack threat

As the controversy over Nupur Sharma’s remarks on Prophet Muhammad intensifies, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has said that the Bhartiya Janta Party is responsible for disturbing the social harmony of the nation, referring to the threats issued by Al Qaeda.

Terror outfit Al Qaeda recently issued a threat of conducting a series of suicide attacks across Indian cities after former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma made some remarks about Prophet Muhammad on a national television news debate.

While speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Raut said, “Everything was fine in the country but the spokesperson of BJP wants a clash between two religions. If anything happens in the country then BJP is responsible for it. We will do our work but when will they take cognizance of those who are behind all this?”

Terror outfit Al-Qaeda in the Subcontinent (AQIS), in the midst of the Nupur Sharma controversy, had threatened suicide attacks in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai, and Delhi to "fight for the dignity of our Prophet" amid a brewing controversy over the remarks by BJP leaders on the founder of Islam.

The official statement posted by the terror group caused central agencies to remain on alert throughout the country. AQIS’ statement read, “Saffron terrorists should now await their end in Delhi and Bombay and in UP and Gujarat.”

Several Gulf countries also condemned the comments made by Sharma during the TV debate, urging Indian authorities to issue a public apology. Social media reports from many countries also showed citizens calling for the boycott of Indian products over the comments on Prophet Muhammad.

Despite international condemnation, Dutch MP Geert Wilders stood in support of Nupur Sharma, saying that she was only speaking the truth. The far-right leader from the Netherlands also said that he has received multiple death threats for supporting Sharma and India’s stance on the issue.

Earlier, the BJP had suspended former spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the party over her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad. BJP media-in-charge Naveen Jindal was also expelled from the party for posting objectionable remarks on Twitter.

(With PTI inputs)

