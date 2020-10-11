BJP releases list of candidates for by-elections in 5 states



The Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), chaired by party president JP Nadda declared the names of candidates for the upcoming Vidhan Sabha by-elections in different states.

The meeting held on Saturday ( October 10, 2020) was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and Road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari.

Sixteen names have been announced in the list for by-elections in five states that include Chhatisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Manipur and Odisha. Gujarat will witness by-elections in about 7 constituencies followed by 4 in Manipur and two each in Jharkhand and Odisha. In Chattisgarh, only one constituency will go to the polls.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party has finalised the list of candidates for the second phase of the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. According to sources discussions were also held to finalise candidates for the third and final phase of polls in Bihar scheduled for November 7.

Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10. BJP is all set to kickstart poll campaign in Bihar on Sunday with party president JP Nadda scheduled to address a massive public gathering at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Gaya.