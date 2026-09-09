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BJP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha name added in Delhi voters list amid SIR after Punjab deletion vendetta claim; AAP reacts

BJP MP Raghav Chadha's name added to Delhi voter list during SIR, days after he alleged political vendetta over deletion from Punjab draft rolls. AAP alleged illegal Delhi registration.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 09, 2026, 10:24 AM IST

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha name added in Delhi voters list amid SIR after Punjab deletion vendetta claim; AAP reacts
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BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Raghav Chadha's name was added to the voters' list of Delhi amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), days after he alleged a "political vendetta" behind the deletion of his name from the Punjab draft rolls. The AAP cried foul, alleging that Chadha illegally registered himself as a voter in Delhi after his name was struck off the draft SIR roll last month in Punjab.

Delhi election officials told PTI that Chadha's name was added to the rolls through the updation process. The former AAP MP has been registered as a voter in Punjab since 2024.

"A total of 700 forms for inclusion of names in the electoral rolls were approved by the EROs in 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi till Tuesday. Chadha's name was among them," an official at the office of Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said.

AAP cries foul, alleges illegal Delhi registration

The Aam Aadmi Party alleged that Chadha illegally registered himself as a voter in Delhi after his name was struck off the draft SIR roll last month in Punjab. The party claimed the move was not through proper updation process and raised questions over dual registration concerns.

The controversy comes amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in both Punjab and Delhi, which has seen large-scale verification and deletion and addition of names. Chadha had last week alleged that his name being removed from the Punjab draft rolls was part of a political vendetta against him.

Delhi CEO says 700 names approved including Chadha's

Delhi election officials, however, clarified to news agency PTI that Chadha's name was added through the standard updation process being followed under SIR. The official at the office of Delhi Chief Electoral Officer said a total of 700 forms for inclusion of names in the electoral rolls were approved by the Electoral Registration Officers in 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi till Tuesday, and Chadha's name was among them.

The former AAP MP has been registered as a voter in Punjab since 2024, officials confirmed, adding that the inclusion in Delhi was processed after due verification as per procedure. The Election Commission is yet to issue a formal statement on the AAP's allegation of illegal registration.

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