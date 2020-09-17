BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Gasti succumbs to COVID-19

Headlines

Himachal weather update: Met warns of heavy rain in state from August 22-24

SSC CGL, MTS, and Havaldar Recruitment 2023 result soon: Know how to check, official website, other details

IND vs IRE 2nd T20I: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rinku Singh shine as India defeat Ireland by 33 runs, lead series 2-0

Opposition INDIA alliance logo likely to be unveiled during Mumbai meet on August 31

Sunny Deol's spokesperson reacts to reports of bank auctioning actor's villa: 'The issue will be resolved'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Himachal weather update: Met warns of heavy rain in state from August 22-24

SSC CGL, MTS, and Havaldar Recruitment 2023 result soon: Know how to check, official website, other details

Opposition INDIA alliance logo likely to be unveiled during Mumbai meet on August 31

Benefits of weightlifting for women

AI imagines Harry Potter stars as Pirates of the Caribbean

10 foods to prevent and combat brain fog

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Russia’s Luna-25 moon fails, crashes into lunar surface; all eyes on Chandrayaan-3 now

Chandrayaan-3 inches closer to Moon after the second and final de-boosting operation

“China’s army has entered here…” Rahul Gandhi from banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh

Sunny Deol's spokesperson reacts to reports of bank auctioning actor's villa: 'The issue will be resolved'

Sunny Deol's Maa Tujhhe Salaam gets sequel after Gadar 2's grand success, poster gets mixed reactions from netizens

Viral video: After Jailer success, Rajinikanth offers prayers at Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya

HomeIndia

India

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Gasti succumbs to COVID-19

Fifty-five-year-old Ashok Gasti was recently appointed as Rajya Sabha member. He was from Raichur district.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 17, 2020, 06:56 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Gasti on Thursday succumbed to the coronavirus COVID-19. Gasti, representing Karnataka, was admitted at the Manipal Hospital for treatment 15 days ago. Fifty-five-year-old Gasti was recently appointed as Rajya Sabha member. He was from Raichur district.

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu took to Twitter to inform about the demise of Gasti who was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru on September 2 after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said, "Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Shri Ashok Gasti, Rajya Sabha Member. He was known for his simplicity and commitment for the upliftment of the downtrodden. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. Om Shanti!"

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Shocked and pained on the untimely demise of Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader from Karnataka, Shri Ashok Gasti ji. Over the years, he served the organization & nation in multiple roles. My deepest condolences are with his family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti."

Expressing grief, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, "Saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Ashok Gasti, Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka. My condolences to the bereaved family.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bro OTT release: When, where to watch Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej film

Congress accuses Centre of using G20 Summit as 'election campaign' to divert citizens' attention

Gujarat diamond merchant, wife who earn Rs 15 crore per year leave wealth to become monks; millionaire family’s story

Britney Spears opens up on divorce, ending six-year-long relationship with Sam Asghari: 'I’m a little shocked but...'

Sunny Deol reacts to reports of Border 2 after Gadar 2 success, says 'I have not...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE