BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Gasti succumbs to COVID-19

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Gasti on Thursday succumbed to the coronavirus COVID-19. Gasti, representing Karnataka, was admitted at the Manipal Hospital for treatment 15 days ago. Fifty-five-year-old Gasti was recently appointed as Rajya Sabha member. He was from Raichur district.

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu took to Twitter to inform about the demise of Gasti who was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru on September 2 after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said, "Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Shri Ashok Gasti, Rajya Sabha Member. He was known for his simplicity and commitment for the upliftment of the downtrodden. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. Om Shanti!"

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Shocked and pained on the untimely demise of Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader from Karnataka, Shri Ashok Gasti ji. Over the years, he served the organization & nation in multiple roles. My deepest condolences are with his family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti."

Expressing grief, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, "Saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Ashok Gasti, Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka. My condolences to the bereaved family.