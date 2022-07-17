Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

WB: Ahead of Prez polls, BJP puts up posters calling Mamata Banerjee ‘Anti-tribal’

The posters depict Mamata Banerjee holding hands with tribal community members who are wearing gloves during a dance.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 05:00 PM IST

WB: Ahead of Prez polls, BJP puts up posters calling Mamata Banerjee ‘Anti-tribal’
Image Credit: ANI

The West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has put up posters across Bengal describing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee "anti-tribal community" ahead of the presidential election on Monday.

The posters also feature Droupadi Murmu, the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Murmu belongs to the tribal community.

The posters depict Mamata Banerjee holding hands with tribal community members who are wearing gloves during a dance. BJP leaders accused the Chief Minister of forcing 'Janajatiya' women to wear gloves at a function in Alipurduar district "so that she could hold their hand and pose for a picture."

Trinamool Congress and several other opposition parties have fielded former union minister Yashwant Sinha as their presidential candidate.

Various parties have extended their support to the NDA candidate including Congress ally Shiv Sena, Samajwadi Party ally Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), and RJD ally Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Akhilesh Yadav’s uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav has also extended his support to Murmu.

Murmu is a former Governor of Jharkhand and a former Odisha minister. If elected, she will be the first tribal President of India and the country's second female President. 

The counting of votes for the presidential election will take place on July 21. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Who is Margaret Alva, Opposition's Vice Presidential candidate?
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.