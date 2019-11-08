BJP pushing Maharashtra towards President's rule as Modi-Shah wants to control it from Delhi: NCP leader

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Mumbai chief Nawab Malik has hit out at the BJP over delay in the government formation in Maharashtra saying it is pushing the state towards President's rule.

Taking it to Twitter, Nawab Malik said, "BJP is pushing Maharashtra towards President's rule as Modi-Shah wants to run the state from Delhi. The people of the state won't tolerate this... as Maharashtra will never bow..."

Meanwhile, as per sources, the current government in Maharashtra can remain in power for a week or more and the President's rule will not be imposed immediately after the term of the assembly ends on November 9, sources have said.

According to the source, there is no need to extend the tenure of the state government as the current Fadnavis government can continue its work and the process of forming the government.

It is learned that state governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari took legal advice from the Advocate General on the constitutional road.

The information comes after a delegation of BJP leaders led by party's state unit president Chandrakant Patil met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday and discussed the delay in government formation in the state.

"We met with the Governor and discussed the legal options of delay in government formation," Patil told the media after coming out of the meeting.

Both BJP and Shiv Sena have locked horns as the latter has insisted on a coalition government under 50:50 formula, an agreement it claims was made between the two parties before the 2019 Lok Sabha poll. The BJP, however, has maintained that the 50:50 formula meant equal share in the government and not the CM's post for 2.5 years. There was no agreement for the chief minister's position, the party has affirmed.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena has said that the party chief Uddhav Thackeray will take the final call on government formation in Maharashtra following a meeting that was conducted on Thursday with the newly-elected legislators at Uddhav's residence in Mumbai - 'Matoshree.'