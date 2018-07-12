Headlines

BJP pushes to install own man as J&K CM

The state came under Governor’s rule on June 20, after BJP pulled the plug on the PDP-led government in “national interest”.

Ishfaq-ul-Hassan

Updated: Jul 12, 2018, 05:30 AM IST

J&K Assembly Speaker Nirmal Singh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, triggering speculation of BJP preparing to form the next government in the state with its own man as CM.

PM Modi met Singh after having a detailed meeting with BJP’s J&K in-charge and party secretary, Ram Madhav, earlier in the day.

Sources say BJP is looking to appoint a Hindu CM with support from PDP rebels. An announcement is expected once Amarnath Yatra wraps up on August 28.

Sources say Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, who is from Jammu, has emerged as a top contender. However, the move is said to have not found favour with several top officials in the security establishment who are edgy about its fallout. 

The party thinks a CM from Jammu can help secure its voter bank in the region showing signs of a drift. The move can also help BJP retain two parliamentary seats in the Valley and the lone seat in Ladakh.

Madhav had earlier met People’s Conference chief Sajjad Lone, believed to have been offered the post of Deputy CM. 

On July 4, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and NSA Ajit Doval were in Srinagar. Madhav is believed to have visited Srinagar twice.

The state came under Governor’s rule on June 20, after BJP pulled the plug on the PDP-led government in “national interest”.

