BJP promised Delhi CM post to Manish Sisodia: Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal (File)

The Bharatiya Janata Party offered AAP leader Manish Sisodia the post of the Delhi chief minister but he refused, Arvind Kejriwal claimed on Thursday, accusing the JP Nadda-led party of attempting to bring down his government by offering money to AAP MLAs. Kejriwal displayed his political strength today by taking over 50 AAP MLAs to Mahatma Gandhi's memorial in the national capital following a meeting where they discussed what they called Operation Lotus -- a term often used by the Opposition to denote the BJP's alleged attempts to topple state governments by way of allurement or threats.

"BJP sent a message to Manish Sisodia and asked him to leave AAP and Arvind Kejriwal. They wanted him to join BJP along with some other MLAs and they offered him (Manish Sisodia) Delhi CM post, also offered that all cases against him will be withdrawn," Kejriwal was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.