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BJP President Nitin Nabin reprimands 3 Delhi MPs for visiting Sajjan Kumar's family after his death

BJP president Nitin Nabin reprimanded three Delhi Lok Sabha MPs for visiting the family home of former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar, who was convicted in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, to offer condolences following his death.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 29, 2026, 05:35 PM IST

BJP President Nitin Nabin reprimands 3 Delhi MPs for visiting Sajjan Kumar's family after his death
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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Nitin Nabin has reprimanded three of the party's Delhi Lok Sabha MPs over their visit to the family home of former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar, who was convicted in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, to offer condolences following his death.

The MPs are Kamlajeet Sehrawat, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Yogender Chandolia, recently visited Kumar's residence and met members of his family. The BJP president expressed his displeasure over the move, according to party sources.

Kumar, who died on August 20, was serving two concurrent life sentences for the murders of Sikhs during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots that followed the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. His prayer meeting is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on Saturday.

Visit sparks backlash

The visit sparked criticism, particularly from BJP leader HS Phoolka, who joined the party in April this year. Phoolka, a prominent advocate for victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, strongly condemned the MPs' decision to visit Kumar's residence.

"Strongly condemn the visit of the three MPs to mass murderer Sajjan Kumar's residence to offer condolences on his death," Phoolka said.

He said the visit was particularly objectionable because the BJP had consistently supported the struggle of anti-Sikh riots survivors for justice and backed efforts by victims' families to ensure Kumar remained in prison. "Sympathy should be reserved for victims and their families, many of whom live the horror of those days even till now. I call for the boycott of these three MPs," Phoolka said.

MPs went in personal capacity: BJP

The BJP, when contacted for a response, said the three MPs had visited Kumar's home in their individual capacity and not as representatives of the party. "The three MPs went to the house of Sajjan Kumar in their personal capacity and not as party persons," BJP spokesperson RP Singh said.

The three MPs represent constituencies in Delhi that were carved out of the erstwhile Outer Delhi parliamentary constituency, which Kumar represented in the Lok Sabha as a Congress leader. Bidhuri represents South Delhi, Sehrawat represents West Delhi and Chandolia represents North West Delhi.

The BJP's reprimand comes ahead of Kumar's scheduled prayer meeting in the national capital and amid renewed attention on the party's longstanding position on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and the cases involving Congress leaders accused in connection with the violence

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