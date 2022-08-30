'Party is shrinking because....': BJP President JP Nadda takes jibe at Congress

Ghulam Nabi, a former senior Congress leader whose recent resignation has raised concerns about the opposition party's political situation. The national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), JP Nadda, stated on Monday that the Congress is losing support because it is unable to balance local and national interests.

According to the news agency, Nadda took a dig at the party by saying that prominent figures who have been affiliated with the Congress for more than 40 years are also resigning. While addressing the party workers at the ITA Center in Assam's Guwahati, Nadda asked, "Why did Congress keep getting smaller while being the oldest political party in the country? Why it is getting weaker? Lack of integration between local and national goals is the cause."

Nadda added that the BJP had surpassed previous victories in every election held in Assam following the formation of the current administration by Chief Minister Hemant Biswa Sarma. He praised the party members of Assam and CM Sarma for the achievement.

He added that every district in Assam will have a BJP office and that 18 further offices are being built in addition to the five that have already been established. "We (BJP) are making great progress in Assam. We have never imagined that we would be able to form a government in the northeast. We are not only forming the government here but also prioritising the development of the state," he added.

Then, he praised the "Look East" initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and claimed that the infrastructure in the northeast has seen a substantial improvement during the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) administration.

Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignaton

Ghulam Nabi Azad, a former Congress politician, has resigned from the party's main designation. In favour of Ghulam Nabi Azad, GM Saroori, Haji Abdul Rashid, Mohd Amin Bhat, Gulzar Ahmad Wani, and Choudhary Mohd Akram, have all left the Congress' official membership.

In his letter of resignation to Sonia Gandhi, Azad blasted the "coterie" that controls the Congress party. He accused Rahul Gandhi of destroying the party's former "consultative mechanism."

According to him, a new group of untrained sycophants took over the party's affairs after all the senior and experienced party leaders were removed from their positions. Additionally, Azad claimed that Rahul Gandhi, or even worse, his PAs and security personnel, were in charge of making crucial choices.

(With inputs from ANI)