Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Spacewalking: Balancing risks, rewards of working in cosmic vacuum

BJP's first reaction to Arvind Kejriwal's decision to step down as Delhi CM, says 'he wants to apply...'

'Feed, burp...': Deepika Padukone shares first update after becoming mother to baby girl

Meet Tamil Nadu's richest person, also India's wealthiest self-made billionaire, runs Rs 8703 crore firm, net worth...

Mukesh Ambani waits for his bahus for Lalbaugcha Raja's darshan, says 'Shloka-Radhika aaye kya'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Spacewalking: Balancing risks, rewards of working in cosmic vacuum

Spacewalking: Balancing risks, rewards of working in cosmic vacuum

BJP's first reaction to Arvind Kejriwal's decision to step down as Delhi CM, says 'he wants to apply...'

BJP's first reaction to Arvind Kejriwal's decision to step down as Delhi CM, says 'he wants to apply...'

'Feed, burp...': Deepika Padukone shares first update after becoming mother to baby girl

'Feed, burp...': Deepika Padukone shares first update after becoming mother to baby girl

10 stunning images of Saturn and its rings captured by NASA

10 stunning images of Saturn and its rings captured by NASA

Five animals that can regenerate body parts 

Five animals that can regenerate body parts 

Seven images of the sun captured by NASA 

Seven images of the sun captured by NASA 

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Jodhpur के लड़के से शादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग सेरेमनी' की कहानी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

Jodhpur के लड़के से शादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग सेरेमनी' की कहानी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet man who once worked as a stone breaker, borrowed ration, then cracked PSC exam, now posted as...

Meet man who once worked as a stone breaker, borrowed ration, then cracked PSC exam, now posted as...

Five foods which are considered healthy but are not

Five foods which are considered healthy but are not

This actress lost her husband at 26, saw financial crisis, started teaching, then her son died; later became top...

This actress lost her husband at 26, saw financial crisis, started teaching, then her son died; later became top...

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Meet first Indian actress to have film festival dedicated to her; not Sridevi, Rekha, Madhuri, Deepika, Priyanka, Alia

Meet first Indian actress to have film festival dedicated to her; not Sridevi, Rekha, Madhuri, Deepika, Priyanka, Alia

Anubhav Sinha opens up on how Bheed, Anek’s box office failure impacted him: ‘You get encouraged not to…'

Anubhav Sinha opens up on how Bheed, Anek’s box office failure impacted him: ‘You get encouraged not to…'

This super scary film based on Indian folklore, flopped despite positive reviews; now set to bring 'pralay' with sequel

This super scary film based on Indian folklore, flopped despite positive reviews; now set to bring 'pralay' with sequel

HomeIndia

India

BJP's first reaction to Arvind Kejriwal's decision to step down as Delhi CM, says 'he wants to apply...'

Following Arvind Kejriwal's offer to step down as Delhi Chief Minister, the BJP has attacked the AAP Supremo.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 15, 2024, 01:16 PM IST

BJP's first reaction to Arvind Kejriwal's decision to step down as Delhi CM, says 'he wants to apply...'
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal (Image/X)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Soon after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal announced his decision to step down as Delhi Chief Minister, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) termed it a 'PR Stunt' and claimed that he wanted to apply the 'Sonia Gandhi model'. 

BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bandari claimed that the AAP Supremo has understood that his image in Delhi is not that of a honest leader, but of a corrupt leader. 

“This is a PR stunt of Arvind Kejriwal. He has understood that his image among the people of Delhi is not of an honest leader but of a corrupt leader, today Aam Aadmi Party is known across the country as a corrupt party,” Hindustan Times has quoted Bhandari as saying. 

Further attacking Arvind Kejriwal, Pradeep Bhandari claimed that he wants to make someone else a 'scapegoat'. 

"Under his PR stunt, he wants to restore his image...It is clear that he wants to apply the Sonia Gandhi model, where she made Manmohan Singh a dummy Prime Minister and ran the government from behind the scenes. They have understood today that the Aam Aadmi Party is losing the Delhi elections and the people of Delhi cannot vote in their name, so they want to make someone else a scapegoat..." he added. 

Earlier today, Arvind Kejriwal offered to step down as Delhi Chief Minister, following his bail by the Supreme Court in the CBI case linked to the alleged excise policy scam case. He vowed that he would not sit on the CM's chair until the people of Delhi 'give their verdict'. 

"... I am going to resign from the CM position after two days. I will not sit on the CM chair until the people give their verdict... I will go to every house and street and not sit on the CM chair till I get a verdict from the people..." he said while addressing the party workers in Delhi. 

The top court on Friday granted bail to Kejriwal, noting that prolonged incarceration amounts to unjust deprivation of liberty.

However, the court also applied a few conditions while granting the bail such as -- Arvind Kejriwal cannot visit the Delhi secretariat or Chief Minister's Office, cannot make any public statements regarding his bail, and more. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

‘Living Nostradamus’ claims 4 predictions have already come true in 2024, warns of...

‘Living Nostradamus’ claims 4 predictions have already come true in 2024, warns of...

This small country has earned more wealth than US, UK, India, China, since 2010, name will leave you surprised

This small country has earned more wealth than US, UK, India, China, since 2010, name will leave you surprised

Bollywood's most successful father-son duo, gave many superhit films, one blockbuster's record was broken by SRK when..

Bollywood's most successful father-son duo, gave many superhit films, one blockbuster's record was broken by SRK when..

This 1979 film was shot in 40 days in director's home, became superhit, earned Rs 7 crore, later inspired Ajay Devgn's..

This 1979 film was shot in 40 days in director's home, became superhit, earned Rs 7 crore, later inspired Ajay Devgn's..

Tatanagar-Varanasi in 7 hours: New Vande Bharat train route, timings, top speed to be...

Tatanagar-Varanasi in 7 hours: New Vande Bharat train route, timings, top speed to be...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet man who once worked as a stone breaker, borrowed ration, then cracked PSC exam, now posted as...

Meet man who once worked as a stone breaker, borrowed ration, then cracked PSC exam, now posted as...

Five foods which are considered healthy but are not

Five foods which are considered healthy but are not

This actress lost her husband at 26, saw financial crisis, started teaching, then her son died; later became top...

This actress lost her husband at 26, saw financial crisis, started teaching, then her son died; later became top...

This Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn film was called next Golmaal, became major flop, later gained cult status, earned only...

This Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn film was called next Golmaal, became major flop, later gained cult status, earned only...

Bollywood's highest-paid bodyguards earn in crores each year; here's how much Salman, SRK pay their trusted protectors

Bollywood's highest-paid bodyguards earn in crores each year; here's how much Salman, SRK pay their trusted protectors

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement