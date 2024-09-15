BJP's first reaction to Arvind Kejriwal's decision to step down as Delhi CM, says 'he wants to apply...'

Following Arvind Kejriwal's offer to step down as Delhi Chief Minister, the BJP has attacked the AAP Supremo.

Soon after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal announced his decision to step down as Delhi Chief Minister, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) termed it a 'PR Stunt' and claimed that he wanted to apply the 'Sonia Gandhi model'.

BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bandari claimed that the AAP Supremo has understood that his image in Delhi is not that of a honest leader, but of a corrupt leader.

“This is a PR stunt of Arvind Kejriwal. He has understood that his image among the people of Delhi is not of an honest leader but of a corrupt leader, today Aam Aadmi Party is known across the country as a corrupt party,” Hindustan Times has quoted Bhandari as saying.

Further attacking Arvind Kejriwal, Pradeep Bhandari claimed that he wants to make someone else a 'scapegoat'.

"Under his PR stunt, he wants to restore his image...It is clear that he wants to apply the Sonia Gandhi model, where she made Manmohan Singh a dummy Prime Minister and ran the government from behind the scenes. They have understood today that the Aam Aadmi Party is losing the Delhi elections and the people of Delhi cannot vote in their name, so they want to make someone else a scapegoat..." he added.

Earlier today, Arvind Kejriwal offered to step down as Delhi Chief Minister, following his bail by the Supreme Court in the CBI case linked to the alleged excise policy scam case. He vowed that he would not sit on the CM's chair until the people of Delhi 'give their verdict'.

"... I am going to resign from the CM position after two days. I will not sit on the CM chair until the people give their verdict... I will go to every house and street and not sit on the CM chair till I get a verdict from the people..." he said while addressing the party workers in Delhi.

The top court on Friday granted bail to Kejriwal, noting that prolonged incarceration amounts to unjust deprivation of liberty.

However, the court also applied a few conditions while granting the bail such as -- Arvind Kejriwal cannot visit the Delhi secretariat or Chief Minister's Office, cannot make any public statements regarding his bail, and more.