‘Sadhus are fake, religion means luxury’: BJP posts video of Gujarat AAP chief Gopal Italia after remarks on PM Modi

Gujarat AAP Chief Gopal Italia (File photo)

Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party chief Gopal Italia is currently facing flak for a certain derogatory remark made by him against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Adding to the criticism, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) dug up an old video of Italia where he can be heard making more controversial remarks.

In the video posted by the BJP against AAP leader Gopal Italia, the Gujarat party chief can be heard making several disrespectful remarks on religion and can be heard calling sadhus “fake”. Italia further said that religion “takes a man backward.”

Gujarat BJP leader Yagnesh Dave shared the video of Italia’s remarks against religion on Twitter, along with a clip where the AAP leader can be seen sitting at the feet of a religious leader and visiting temples in the present day, terming him as a hypocrite.

In the now-viral video posed by the BJP, Gopal Italia can be heard saying, “Religion means business, power, glory, luxury, and the tendency to keep men backward." This comes as BJP has shared multiple clips of Italia making offending remarks, attracting flak.

Earlier, the BJP had shared a video where Italia could be heard slamming sadhus and their culture, saying that they have “looted” the population a lot.

In the video shared by the BJP, AAP leader Gopal Italia could be heard saying, “We go to these sadhus for seeking a solution to our problems but they are fake...They conduct `kathas' (religious discourses) in the country and abroad but has anyone been reformed? They have looted a lot."

After a string of videos was shared against the Gujarat AAP chief, Italia hit back at the BJP, saying that he cannot be defamed or silenced through such old videos, alleging that the BJP is targeting him because he belongs to the Patidar community.

Earlier this week, Gopal Italia came under fire for reportedly making derogatory remarks against PM Narendra Modi, where his comments were slammed for being "gender biased, misogynist and condemnable".

