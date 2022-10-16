Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

‘Sadhus are fake, religion means luxury’: BJP posts video of Gujarat AAP chief Gopal Italia after remarks on PM Modi

After Gopal Italia made remarks on PM Modi which drew flak, BJP decided to dig up an old video of the AAP leader where he was seen ‘insulting Sadhus’.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 07:19 AM IST

‘Sadhus are fake, religion means luxury’: BJP posts video of Gujarat AAP chief Gopal Italia after remarks on PM Modi
Gujarat AAP Chief Gopal Italia (File photo)

Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party chief Gopal Italia is currently facing flak for a certain derogatory remark made by him against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Adding to the criticism, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) dug up an old video of Italia where he can be heard making more controversial remarks.

In the video posted by the BJP against AAP leader Gopal Italia, the Gujarat party chief can be heard making several disrespectful remarks on religion and can be heard calling sadhus “fake”. Italia further said that religion “takes a man backward.”

Gujarat BJP leader Yagnesh Dave shared the video of Italia’s remarks against religion on Twitter, along with a clip where the AAP leader can be seen sitting at the feet of a religious leader and visiting temples in the present day, terming him as a hypocrite.

In the now-viral video posed by the BJP, Gopal Italia can be heard saying, “Religion means business, power, glory, luxury, and the tendency to keep men backward." This comes as BJP has shared multiple clips of Italia making offending remarks, attracting flak.

 

 

Earlier, the BJP had shared a video where Italia could be heard slamming sadhus and their culture, saying that they have “looted” the population a lot.

In the video shared by the BJP, AAP leader Gopal Italia could be heard saying, “We go to these sadhus for seeking a solution to our problems but they are fake...They conduct `kathas' (religious discourses) in the country and abroad but has anyone been reformed? They have looted a lot."

After a string of videos was shared against the Gujarat AAP chief, Italia hit back at the BJP, saying that he cannot be defamed or silenced through such old videos, alleging that the BJP is targeting him because he belongs to the Patidar community.

Earlier this week, Gopal Italia came under fire for reportedly making derogatory remarks against PM Narendra Modi, where his comments were slammed for being "gender biased, misogynist and condemnable".

READ | Political row erupts over India’s ranking on Global Hunger Index; Centre ‘living in denial’, says Congress

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Coconut water: 5 health benefits of this natural drink
Karan Kundrra drops romantic photos with Tejasswi Prakash, writes 'the moment that broke the Internet'
Meet Captain Zoya Agarwal, first Indian to get a place at SFO Aviation Museum
Ranveer Singh modifies his Aston Martin sportscar, wraps it in electric blue shade
In pics: Brahmastra star Ranbir Kapoor, director Ayan Mukerji visit cinemas to suprise fans
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Manchester United's Mason Greenwood charged with attempted rape and assault
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.