BJP plans grand welcome for PM Modi's return from US visit: Sources

The BJP is planning for a grand welcome of PM Narendra Modi, who will return to India on Saturday (today) after concluding an 'extremely productive' week-long US visit.

According to reports, preparations are underway at Delhi's Palam airport. Further, the reports say party representatives from other states will be present to welcome PM Modi.

BJP leaders have also claimed that more than 20,000 people may be present near Palam airport to welcome PM Modi.

PM Modi, who has just wrapped up his US visit, during a week-long stay in United States, addressed the United Nations' General Assembly (UNGA) at its 74th session (second for Modi after his first in 2014 when he became India's Prime Minister).

He also conducted a mega diaspora event with none other than US President Donald Trump in Houston, Texas. The event witnessed more than 50,000 Indian-Americans in attendance.

During his visit, the Prime Minister also met CEOs of big business giants and held various bilateral meetings with counterparts of other nations, officials.

Wrapping up his US visit, PM Modi on Twitter said, "Wherever I went, whoever I met, be it world leaders, industrialists or citizens from all walks of life, there is a great spirit of optimism towards India. There is also immense appreciation of India’s efforts to improve sanitation, healthcare and empower the poor."

The Prime Minister thanked President Donald Trump, US government officials for attending the 'Howdy, Modi' event in Texas.